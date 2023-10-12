BingX Announces the Listing of New Coins: BIGTIME , Islamic Coin (ISLM)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 October 2023 - BingX, a premier cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new trading pairs to its platform: BIGTIME , Islamic Coin (ISLM) and Carrieverse (CVTX).
BIGTIME Listing Details:
- Trading Pair: BIGTIME/USDT
Carrieverse (CVTX) Listing Details:
- Trading Pair: CVTX/USDT
Throughout the event, users depositing a net amount of 2,500 CVTX (valued at 100 USDT) or more will receive a 10% cashback on their deposited sum. A collective reward pool of 58,596 CVTX is up for grabs!
Each participant can receive up to 1,200 CVTX, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify for the rewards, users are required to achieve a minimum trading volume of 500 USDT in the CVTX/USDT pair during the event.
- Trading Pair: ISLM/USDT
BingX emphasizes the importance of ensuring that users select the correct chain or network when performing withdrawals or deposits to avoid unnecessary losses. The platform will also adjust the relevant parameter limits for spot trading based on market liquidity.
These listings mark a significant step in BingX's commitment to providing its users with a diverse range of trading options. As always, BingX reminds its users to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before trading.
About BingX
BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, derivatives, grid, and copy trading services to users in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a user base of over 5 million, BingX facilitates connections between users, expert traders, and the platform itself in a secure and innovative manner.