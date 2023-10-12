Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan economics minister hopes for US waiver for TSMC in China

South Korea's Samsung, SK Hynix likely to receive long-term waivers

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/12 16:59
Taiwan is waiting to see whether TSMC receives another one-year waiver from the U.S. to export equipment to China. 

Taiwan is waiting to see whether TSMC receives another one-year waiver from the U.S. to export equipment to China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Thursday (Oct. 12) she was looking out for whether the United States would give Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) a permanent waiver to supply U.S. equipment to its China plants.

A report by the Wall Street Journal said South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix would be allowed to ship equipment to China indefinitely, but TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, would only receive a one-year extension.

The measures were part of export controls imposed by the U.S. last year to prevent China from using sophisticated technology to further its economic and military expansion.

Wang said TSMC was adept at protecting intellectual property rights at its facilities in China, the China Times reported. The semiconductor giant was also respecting all the requirements set by the U.S., the minister said.

Wang added that in her understanding, the Biden administration would allow the two South Korean firms to move U.S.-made machinery to their factories without time limits. However, it still remained to be seen whether TSMC would receive the same treatment or would only see a one-year extension of its current waiver, she said.
TSMC
U.S.-China trade war
chip technology
semiconductors
export restrictions
sanctions
Wang Mei-hua
Samsung
SK Hynix

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Futures Exchange to launch Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Futures
Taiwan Futures Exchange to launch Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Futures
2023/10/06 13:30
Taiwan economics minister defends Huawei suppliers
Taiwan economics minister defends Huawei suppliers
2023/10/04 15:36
Germany's Saxony opens science liaison office in Taiwan
Germany's Saxony opens science liaison office in Taiwan
2023/09/19 15:42
German officials unconcerned by Taiwan work culture differences for TSMC's Dresden plant
German officials unconcerned by Taiwan work culture differences for TSMC's Dresden plant
2023/09/19 14:41
Taiwan’s TSMC tells suppliers to delay delivery of chipmaking equipment
Taiwan’s TSMC tells suppliers to delay delivery of chipmaking equipment
2023/09/18 16:28