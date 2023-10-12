Filipina nurse killed by Hamas while caring for patient

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A nurse from the Philippines has been identified as one of the two Philippine nationals who were killed by Hamas gunmen during their assault on southern Israel over the weekend.

On Saturday (Oct. 7), Hamas militants launched 3,000 rockets into Israel and assaulted areas bordering the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,200 Israelis, as well as foreign nationals from 23 countries. Among the foreign citizens who were killed were two Filipino nationals, a 42-year-old man from Pampanga and a 33-year-old woman from Pangasinan, according to the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

The woman reportedly lived in Israel for six years, was recently married, and her husband resides in the Philippines. The male victim was also married and was "among those captured by the Hamas," Labor attaché Rodolfo Gabasan was cited by the Inquirer as saying.

Gabasan said that both were killed in a kibbutz during the surprise attacks launched by Hamas militants on Saturday. According to Gagasan, the woman and her employer were "gunned down" as Hamas fighters forcibly opened their door.

The bodies of both deceased Filipino nationals were reportedly found in the Gaza Envelope, populated areas of Israel within 7 km of the Gaza Strip border. In a statement issued on Wednesday (Oct. 11), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wrote “My heart is heavy upon hearing confirmation of the deaths of two Filipinos in Israel. The Philippines condemns these killings and stands firmly against the ongoing terror and violence."

Also on Wednesday, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on X posted a photo of the female victim and identified her as "Angeline." According to Hassan-Nahoum, Angeline had been caring for an elderly woman identified as "Nira" in the Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which is situated between Netivot and Sderot about 5 km east of Gaza.

The deputy mayor wrote that although Angeline had the opportunity to escape from the Hamas assault, "Angeline showed unbelievable humanity and loyalty by remaining Nira’s side during the violence, resulting in both of them being brutally murdered by Hamas." Hassan-Nahoum lauded Angeline's sacrifice as an "unimaginable honor in the face of evil."

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, there are 30,000 Filipinos currently living in Israel and 137 in Gaza, most of whom work as caregivers, per Philippines News Agency.