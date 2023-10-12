Taiwan’s foreign ministry threatens to sue legislator Ma Wen-chun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) accused Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) of making misleading statements and threatened to sue to her on Thursday, (Oct. 12).

Ma is accused of leaking classified information about Taiwan’s domestically-built submarine to the South Korean government. In an online interview, she claimed that information about the submarine was provided to Korea's de-facto embassy, the Korean Mission in Taipei, by MOFA, per CNA.

MOFA refuted the claims on Thursday. The ministry issued a statment saying if Ma continues to make misleading claims it will take legal action to defend its reputation.

The statement said Ma's accusation that the ministry provided specific information about the submarine to the Korean Mission in Taipei is baseless. The ministry expressed deep regret and strong dissatisfaction with the accusation.

The statement said, on the evening of Oct. 11, Ma claimed she had contacted the Korean Mission in Taipei through MOFA. She claimed MOFA told her to send information about the submarine to the South Korean side by registered mail, the statement added.

On Oct. 5, Ma wrote on her Facebook page that she had obtained the contact information of the Korean Mission through MOFA. She said that she had sent information to the mission only after receiving MOFA’s consent.

MOFA stated it had fact-checked Ma’s claims internally. It added that MOFA employees, both domestically and overseas, categorically denied Ma’s claims.

The MOFA reminded Ma that a legislator's immunity only applies to their speech and voting behavior in legislative meetings or committees. It added if Ma makes further untrue statements involving MOFA that lead to a mistaken belief that it had assisted her in potentially illegal activities, it would take legal action.