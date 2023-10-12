AI Chipsets Market Upcoming Trends, Opportunities by Types and Application to 2032

Report Ocean, a globally recognized market research firm specializing in analyzing markets across more than 150 countries and annually publishing over 100,000 reports, has released a comprehensive research document and top strategies for a subject referred to as “AI Chipsets Market” This report is meticulously prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and seasoned market research professionals, ensuring the utilization of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast precision. To predict market growth, these experts employ diverse methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also investigates pertinent industry policies and regulations, delving into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends within the AI Chipsets Market sector.

What is AI Chipsets Market?

AI Chipsets Market is valued at approximately USD 8.14 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39% over the forecast period 2022-2029. AI Chipsets is an integrated circuit specialized for training and running neural networks, with the AI software architecture. It has the capability to perform demanding deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time with minimal power consumption. The AI Chipsets market is expanding because of factors such emergence of quantum computing aid market. It’s an oligopolistic market dominated by IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Market Overview:

The AI chipsets market was experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning across various industries. AI chipsets are specialized hardware designed to perform AI-related tasks more efficiently than traditional CPUs and GPUs. They are at the heart of AI-enabled devices and systems.

Key Drivers:

Rapid AI Adoption: Industries like healthcare, automotive, finance, and more were incorporating AI into their operations, leading to a growing demand for specialized AI chipsets. Improving Performance: AI chipsets were becoming more powerful, energy-efficient, and cost-effective, which made them attractive for a wide range of applications. AI in Edge Devices: AI was moving from the cloud to edge devices, such as smartphones, IoT devices, and autonomous vehicles, creating new opportunities for AI chipset manufacturers. Customization: Companies were increasingly looking to develop customized AI chipsets to meet specific application requirements, which was driving innovation in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Neural Network Processor (NNP)

Other Components

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Automation and Robotics

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Market Challenges:

Competition: The AI chipsets market was highly competitive, with both established players and startups vying for market share. Regulatory and Ethical Concerns: The use of AI in certain applications raised ethical and regulatory issues that could impact market growth. Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain, as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, could affect chipset manufacturing and availability.

Future Trends:

AI Accelerators: The market was witnessing the emergence of AI accelerators, which were highly specialized chips designed for AI workloads. AI at the Edge: Edge AI, where AI processing occurs on devices rather than in the cloud, was a growing trend, driving the need for more efficient and low-power AI chipsets. AI in 5G: The integration of AI with 5G technology was opening up new possibilities for real-time AI applications, leading to increased demand for AI chipsets. Customization: Companies were expected to focus on developing customized AI chipsets to gain a competitive edge in specific industries.

