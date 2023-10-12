Biden plans to package Taiwan, Ukraine, and border funds with Israel aid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The White House is reportedly planning on including funding for Taiwan, Ukraine, and border security with a request for additional monetary aid for Israel.

NBC News on Thursday (Oct. 12) cited a Biden administration official and a defense official as stating that the White House is devising a supplemental funding request to be delivered to Congress that would incorporate money for Taiwan, Ukraine, and border security with financial support for Israel. White House officials were also cited as stating the measure would also seek to remedy the Defense Department's diminished stockpiles by requesting funding to manufacture more armaments.

While delivering remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on Tuesday (Oct. 10), Biden pledged that the U.S. would ensure that Israel can maintain a steady supply of weaponry and said that when Congress is back in session, "we're going to ask them to take urgent action to fund the national security requirements of our critical partners."

That same day, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was cited by Roll Call as stating that the White House would submit a separate request to provide supplemental assistance to Israel. However, he did not comment on whether funding for Ukraine would be part of the same request.

During a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 11), White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Biden administration is announcing a new military aid package for Ukraine based on previously authorized funding and is in "active conversations" with Congress on additional aid for Ukraine and Israel.

When asked whether the White House will put forth a package that combines funding for Israel with monies for Taiwan, Ukraine, and the border, Kirby reiterated that active conversations on the subject are ongoing but he could not reveal details as "those parameters haven't been yet arrived at or even decided upon."

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, R-Texas told the media on Monday (Oct. 9) that the White House and Congress have held talks on the possiblity of combining the four elements into one package. McCaul described the proposal as a "good package" but said that action cannot be taken until a new speaker has been appointed for the House.

However, some Republicans oppose tying aid for Ukraine with support with Israel. Representative Jim Banks, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, on Tuesday uploaded a tweet to X (formerly Twitter) claiming, "Lumping support with Ukraine funding needlessly holds up aid to our most important ally in their hour of need." On Monday, Senator Josh Hawley argued on X that "Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately."