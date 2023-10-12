Suspect arrested in Taichung for setting fire to homeless man's belongings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to the belongings of a homeless man in Taichung.

On the morning of Oct. 8, the Taichung City Police Department's Sixth Precinct received a report of a fire in an underground passageway near Tunghai University, CNA reported. Police found that items belonging to a homeless man named Chang (張) had been set on fire.

After following leads, police apprehended a suspect surnamed Chen (陳) at the Taichung bus transfer station on Oct. 9. Chen was described to police as wearing a black bucket hat, a black shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and carrying a white towel on his shoulder. He was seen squatting near the fire site.

An investigation discovered that Chen had a grudge against Chang. He set fire to Chang’s belongings with a lighter to vent his anger, per CNA.

Police said on Oct. 11 that nearby volunteers from Taichung Veterans General Hospital had fortunately noticed the fire and used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. There were no injuries or casualties.

The case is being forwarded to the Taichung district prosecutor's office for further investigation. Chen faces charges of endangering public safety.