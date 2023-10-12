Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

60% of Americans favor sending troops to defend Taiwan: New poll

'China is perceived as a bad actor and there could be a rally-around-the-flag effect if they invaded': Expert

  158
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/12 11:29
US Marines march to beach from landing craft utility for amphibious assault exercise in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 15, 2019. (US Navy photo)

US Marines march to beach from landing craft utility for amphibious assault exercise in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 15, 2019. (US Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new poll indicated that if China invaded Taiwan, 60% of Americans would support sending the U.S. military to help defend it.

In a survey published by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation (EGF) on Wednesday (Oct. 11) titled "Order and Disorder," Americans were asked, "If China and Taiwan go to war, considering the high cost and likely casualties, do you think the United States should commit American servicemembers to help defend Taiwan?" Despite the high potential price of a conflict with China, 60% of respondents supported military intervention to protect Taiwan, while 40% opposed it.

More specifically, 18% strongly supported intervention and 42 somewhat supported intervention, while 27% were somewhat opposed, and 13 were strongly opposed. By party affiliation, Republicans were more likely than Democrats or Independents to support taking military action.

Among Democrats, 17% strongly supported intervention, 45 somewhat supported it, 26% somewhat opposed it, and 12% strongly opposed it. For Republicans, the percentage strongly supporting intervention was significantly higher at 24%, while Independents had the highest percentage strongly opposing intervention at 14%.

Mark Hannah, a senior fellow at the EGF, was cited by AFP as stating that the poll's results are likely related to the negative views that Americans hold toward China amid trade tensions with Beijing and its poor human rights record. "China is perceived as a bad actor and there could be a rally-around-the-flag effect if they invaded an island that is democratic and has been a long-term partner of the United States," said Hannah.

The survey was distributed online via YouGov from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 and gathered responses from 1,000 adult U.S. citizens.
Chinese invasion of Taiwan
war with China
defending Taiwan
poll
Eurasia Group
Eurasia Group Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll shows Ko-Hou combo could KO Lai for Taiwan presidency
Poll shows Ko-Hou combo could KO Lai for Taiwan presidency
2023/10/11 18:07
China's economy will collapse if it invades Taiwan: UK foreign secretary
China's economy will collapse if it invades Taiwan: UK foreign secretary
2023/10/03 15:47
US senator says halting Ukraine aid would be 'death sentence for Taiwan'
US senator says halting Ukraine aid would be 'death sentence for Taiwan'
2023/10/03 13:07
Ko offers knockout deathmatch to unite opposition in Taiwan's presidential race
Ko offers knockout deathmatch to unite opposition in Taiwan's presidential race
2023/10/02 23:39
China will need 3 carrier battle groups to invade Taiwan by 2027: Admiral
China will need 3 carrier battle groups to invade Taiwan by 2027: Admiral
2023/09/25 12:32