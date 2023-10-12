Taipei 101 shines blue and white lights to show solidarity with Israel.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 was illuminated with blue and white lights to demonstrate Taiwan's solidarity with Israel in the wake of the worst terrorist attack on its civilians in history.

On Saturday (Oct. 7), Hamas militants launched 3,000 rockets into Israel and assaulted areas bordering the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,200 Israelis. That same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on X (formerly Twitter) condemned the "indiscriminate attacks," stating Taiwan "stands in solidarity with Israel and denounces all forms of terrorism."



President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Oct. 8) conveyed on X her "deepest condolences to all those who have been injured or lost loved ones in Hamas' attack on Israel and Israeli civilians." She added that as a democracy Taiwan opposes "any and all forms of terrorism and condemns attacks on civilians."

As the war between Israel and Hamas entered its fourth day on Wednesday (Oct. 11), MOFA uploaded a photo of Taipei 101 shining blue and white lights to symbolize the Israeli flag. In the post, the ministry wrote that the lights displayed on the tower delivered the message, "We uphold peace. Taiwan stands resolute, united in solidarity with Israel."



That same evening, Israel's representative office in Taiwan, Israel in Taipei, also posted photos to X of Taipei 101 displaying blue and white lights and wrote, "Thank you, Taiwan" and included the hashtag "#StandwithIsrael."



