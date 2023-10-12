China sends 20 military aircraft, 6 navy ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 20 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 11) and 6 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 12).

The defense ministry said that 20 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, 14 entered the north and southwest sectors of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one TB-001 reconnaissance and strike unmanned combat aerial vehicle (TB-001 UCAV RECCE), four Sukhoi Su-30 combat aircraft, four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and one Shaanxi Y-9 communication countermeasure aircraft (Y-9 CC).

The TB-001 drone flew in the northern sector of the ADIZ. The Su-30 crossed over the northeastern end of the median line, while the J-10 fighters crossed over the middle and southwestern sections of the median line.

The Y-9 CC aircraft and J-16 fighters flew in the southwest sector of the ADIZ.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Map of flight paths of PLAAF aircraft between Oct. 11 and 12. (MND image)