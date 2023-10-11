Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft day after National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it had tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 11), the day after the country celebrated its National Day.

The 12 aircraft had either crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the southwestern sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry said in a message on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. In addition, a number of vessels from China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) conducted a joint combat patrol, the MND said.

The Chinese military planes included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-16, and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, as well as Shaanxi Y-8, Shaanxi Y-9, and Shaanxi KJ-500 planes, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The MND social media post did not specify how many of each type of aircraft were involved Wednesday.

Earlier, the ministry said it had tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Tuesday’s Double Ten National Day and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When Chinese military aircraft are spotted, Taiwan tasks aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and deploys land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the activities.