US-Taiwan trade talks register progress on environmental issues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Talks about environmental issues under the United States-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade are making progress, but there were no plans to discuss the opening of their markets for farm products, Taiwan Chief Trade Representative John Deng (鄧振中) said Wednesday (Oct. 11).

In June, both sides signed accords on small and medium enterprises, customs procedures, regulatory practices, and measures against corruption. The current round of talks focused on environmental protection, labor issues, and agriculture.

Deng told reporters at the Yushan Forum in Taipei City Wednesday that discussions were proceeding via video conferencing, CNA reported. They would only schedule in-person meetings once details about each other’s ideas were worked out, he said.

Several international agreements about the environment had been launched by the United Nations, but as Taiwan was not a member, it could use the 21st-century initiative to join in global practices, Deng said. Through its contacts with the U.S., Taiwan could cultivate awareness of the latest international progress in issues including the handling of waste and animal protection, he added.

According to the trade negotiator, agricultural talks had not touched on the issue of market opening, though both sides agreed they wanted to promote farm exports between them. It was necessary to be careful when drawing up rules in order to leave space for future cooperation, Deng said.

Both countries also agreed that the protection of labor rights should be improved, but they differed about the methods, according to the Taiwan trade expert. He said Taiwan preferred a more harmonious approach, while the practice in the U.S. was more confrontational, as witnessed by recent strikes.

Deng is scheduled to travel to San Francisco next month to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit. He said he would take the opportunity to discuss issues related to the trade initiative with U.S. officials.