Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits NATO headquarters

The Ukrainian president is in Brussels where NATO defense ministers are set to talk about providing additional arms to his country.

Partner countries on Wednesday are expecting to hear more about the military equipment that Kyiv needs to defend itself against Russia's invasion.

There will also be a meeting of a new special group that focuses on Ukraine's common security interests with NATO.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 11:

Zelenskyy arrives at NATO headquarters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a meeting with alliance defense ministers aimed at mustering more support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

The United States is hosting a gathering of the Ukraine contact group to channel more weapons and ammunition to the country.

It is expected that Kyiv will update the alliance on the types of weaponry that it most needs as the conflict draws into winter.

After the meeting, the 31 allies and Ukraine are set to take part in the first NATO-Ukraine Council at a defense-ministerial level.

The forum was formally established in July to allow NATO and Kyiv to discuss matters of common interest and concern.

A number of allies are expected to announce that they will be sending additional weapons and other support to Ukraine.

"A visit to NATO headquarters that will be critical to our resilience this winter," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

It is Zelenskyy's first visit to NATO's headquarters since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian leader has also said he plans to hold talks with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

