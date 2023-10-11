Technical and Vocational Education Is Waiting For Its Next Big Movement

Report Ocean, a globally recognized market research firm specializing in analyzing markets across more than 150 countries and annually publishing over 100,000 reports, has released a comprehensive research document and top strategies for a subject referred to as “Technical and Vocational Education Market” This report is meticulously prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and seasoned market research professionals, ensuring the utilization of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast precision. To predict market growth, these experts employ diverse methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also investigates pertinent industry policies and regulations, delving into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends within the Technical and Vocational Education Market sector.

What is Technical and Vocational Education Market?

Technical and Vocational Education Market is valued at approximately USD 622.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Technical and vocational education includes all levels and forms of training & education to deliver knowledge and skills associated with occupations in many sectors of economic and social life via formal, non-formal and informal learning methods across school-based and work-based learning contexts. Factors such as the rising technological developments in technical and vocational education, growing adoption of AI-based education and ease of accessibility in technical and vocational education are driving the market growth across the globe.

Technical and vocational education, commonly referred to as TVET, is a pivotal segment within the broader education landscape. It focuses on equipping students with practical skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to specific industries and occupations. The TVET market plays a crucial role in addressing the ever-evolving demands of the labor market, catering to the needs of both individuals seeking employment and industries requiring a skilled workforce.

The TVET industry encompasses a wide range of programs, including but not limited to vocational training centers, technical colleges, apprenticeship schemes, and online learning platforms. These offerings are designed to meet the skill requirements of diverse sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, automotive, construction, and hospitality. TVET programs are highly customizable, allowing individuals to choose the training and certifications that align with their career aspirations.

One of the primary advantages of TVET is its practical approach. Students are exposed to real-world scenarios, gaining hands-on experience that is invaluable in their future careers. This hands-on learning approach fosters a strong connection between theory and practice, enabling students to directly apply their knowledge within the workplace.

Furthermore, TVET programs are often more cost-effective and time-efficient than traditional four-year degree programs. This makes them an attractive option for individuals who wish to enter the workforce sooner and with a more specialized skill set. The flexibility of TVET programs accommodates both recent high school graduates and working professionals looking to upskill or change careers.

The TVET industry’s relevance extends beyond individual benefits to encompass economic growth and competitiveness. It directly addresses skills gaps in various industries, promoting innovation and productivity. As industries become more technologically advanced, the need for a skilled and adaptable workforce becomes increasingly critical, and TVET institutions are well-positioned to fulfill this demand.

In addition to traditional TVET programs, online and e-learning platforms have gained prominence, providing accessible and flexible education options. These platforms offer a wide array of technical and vocational courses, allowing students to learn at their own pace and often at a lower cost. As a result, the TVET market is becoming more inclusive, reaching a broader and more diverse audience.

Governments and industry stakeholders are recognizing the importance of investing in the TVET sector. Policies and initiatives are being developed to enhance the quality and accessibility of TVET programs. Public-private partnerships are also emerging to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that TVET curricula remain relevant and responsive to the changing needs of the job market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Acumatica, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global LLC

City & Guilds Group

Babcock International Group PLC

Pitman Training Group Limited

learndirect Limited

The Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA)

International Business Machine Corp. (IBM)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

STEM Education

Non-STEM Education

By Learning Mode:

Online

Offline

By Organization:

Public Institution

Private Institution

By End-User:

Academic Institutions & Individuals

Corporate Workers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

