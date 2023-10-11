Acer Reports Q3'23 Consolidated Revenue Growth of 4.0% YoY and 15.8% QoQ at NT$67.47 Billion, and September Growth of 29.4% MoM at NT$28.06 Billion

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) continues its business growth momentum in September and the third quarter of 2023. Acer reported its September consolidated revenues at NT$ 28.06 billion with 29.4% growth month-on-month (MoM) and summed up its preliminary consolidated revenues for Q3'23 at NT$67.47 billion, up 4.0% year-on-year (YoY) and 15.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

September business highlights:

Notebook business revenues grew 31.3% MoM

Gaming business [1] revenues grew 45.0% MoM

Q3'23 business highlights:

Notebook business revenues grew 19.4% QoQ

Desktop business revenues grew 27.8% QoQ

Vero eco-conscious line revenues grew 28.2% QoQ

Gaming business [1] revenues grew 29.7% QoQ

Acer's multiple business strategy persists to reach new heights; 11 public subsidiaries have announced their revenues for September and Q3'23, and businesses other than computers and displays contributed 24.2% of total revenues in Q3'23. Highlights of businesses under incubation:

Altos Computing revenues in Q3'23 grew 39.1% QoQ

Acerpure Inc. revenues in Q3'23 grew 12.3% QoQ

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.