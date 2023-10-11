Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan

Level 5 shock waves were felt in Hualien County from magnitude 5.8 temblor

  1397
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/11 18:49
CWA map of magnitude 5.8 temblor that struck on Oct. 11. (CWA image)

CWA map of magnitude 5.8 temblor that struck on Oct. 11. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked southeast Taiwan at 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 11), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 86.9 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 17 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Hualien County and a 4 in Taitung County and Nantou County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, and Miaoli County.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Chiayi City, Taichung City, Yilan County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, and Taipei City. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Hsinchu City and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Afghan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban say, as death toll spikes
Afghan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban say, as death toll spikes
2023/10/08 17:41
No reports of Taiwanese victims following Afghanistan earthquake: Foreign ministry
No reports of Taiwanese victims following Afghanistan earthquake: Foreign ministry
2023/10/08 16:48
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2023/10/05 17:07
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes northeast Taiwan
2023/09/15 18:52
6.7 magnitude earthquake recorded by Taiwan off Philippines
6.7 magnitude earthquake recorded by Taiwan off Philippines
2023/09/12 19:58