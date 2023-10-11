Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked southeast Taiwan at 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 11), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 86.9 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 17 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Hualien County and a 4 in Taitung County and Nantou County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Changhua County, and Miaoli County.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Chiayi City, Taichung City, Yilan County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, and Taipei City. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Hsinchu City and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.