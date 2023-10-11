Cultivating Growth: The Global Industrial Hemp Market 2031

The global industrial hemp market has witnessed remarkable growth, with a market size of US$ 6.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to burgeon to an impressive US$ 134.6 billion by 2030, exhibiting a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Industrial hemp, a variety of the Cannabis Sativa plant, holds great promise for numerous applications, ranging from textiles to food and pharmaceuticals.

Factors Fueling Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the global industrial hemp market:

Nutritional Benefits

Hemp seeds obtained from the Cannabis sativa plant are rich sources of essential nutrients, including vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin E, and calcium. The increasing awareness of these nutritional benefits propels the market forward.

Vegan Diet Trends

The growing consumer demand for a nutrition-rich vegan diet, particularly to obtain Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids, is fostering market expansion.

Legalization

The global expansion of industrial hemp farming, driven by increasing legalization worldwide, is boosting demand for industrial hemp products. Additionally, extensive research and development activities are expected to benefit the market.

Versatile Properties

Hemp seed oil and hemp seeds are renowned for their beneficial properties, significantly influencing the industrial hemp market.

However, it’s essential to note that strict government regulations aimed at curbing the illegal use of industrial hemp may act as a limiting factor for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for nutritious diets worldwide, providing an opportunity for the industrial hemp market. Lifestyle changes led to a surge in demand for nutrient-rich food products, further accelerating market growth. Hemp also found applications in various pharmaceutical products during the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific industrial hemp market is anticipated to gain significant traction in the coming years. This growth is attributed to extensive hemp fiber production, especially in the paper and textile industry. Rising demand for personal care and beauty products, coupled with increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of hemp, is set to drive demand for hemp-based beauty and food products.

Key Market Players

Notable companies in the industrial hemp market include:

Hempco

Ecofibre

GenCanna

HempFlax BV

Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd.

Agripro

Marijuana Company of America Inc.

North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd.

Green Source Organics

Trigone Foods Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial hemp market is segmented based on product type, application, source, and region:

By Product Type

Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Fiber

CBD Hemp Oil

By Application

Foods

Beverages

Personal Care Products

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In conclusion, the global industrial hemp market is on an upward trajectory, driven by increasing awareness of its nutritional benefits and versatile applications across various industries. The forecasted market growth to reach US$ 134.6 billion by 2030 highlights the promising future of this dynamic and diverse market. As consumers continue to seek healthier and sustainable products, industrial hemp is well-positioned to meet their evolving demands and preferences.

