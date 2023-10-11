Unearthing Growth: The Global Soil Fumigant Market 2031

In 2021, the global soil fumigant market reached a substantial value of US$ 431.1 billion. The forecast for this market is promising, with expectations to reach US$ 641 billion by 2030. This impressive growth is set to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Drivers

Several factors are fueling the expansion of the global soil fumigant market:

Food Security Concerns

Soil fumigation is a key contributor to reducing post-harvest losses, addressing the growing concerns about food security, and ensuring the quality of agricultural output.

Disease Management

The market is benefiting from the increasing incidence of diseases associated with agricultural activities. Soil fumigation helps control these diseases, leading to improved crop yields.

Population Growth

Countries with rapidly growing populations, such as China, India, and Japan, are driving increased food demand, which, in turn, is boosting the soil fumigant market.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in soil fumigation technologies are creating growth opportunities. For instance, products like STRIKE soil fumigants have been introduced to efficiently manage soil-borne fungal pathogens. These technological innovations are set to drive the market forward.

Despite these positive factors, stringent rules and regulations associated with the use of soil fumigants may pose limitations to market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the focus on crop production and reducing post-harvest losses. This heightened demand for soil fumigants, as they play a crucial role in improving crop productivity. As the world sought solutions to enhance food security during a crisis, the soil fumigant market found new growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific : This region is anticipated to lead the soil fumigants market due to its burgeoning population, strong economic growth, and increased food demand. Growing agricultural activities in the region present numerous growth opportunities.

: This region is anticipated to lead the soil fumigants market due to its burgeoning population, strong economic growth, and increased food demand. Growing agricultural activities in the region present numerous growth opportunities. North America: With the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, favorable climatic conditions, and economic development, North America is poised to hold a significant share in the soil fumigants market.

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the soil fumigant market include:

Bayer Crop Science AG

AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

Arkema

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Syngenta AG

Arysta LifeScience Limited

Great Lakes Solutions

The Dow Chemical Company

Novozymes

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global soil fumigant market is segmented based on type, form, and region:

By Type

Methyl Bromide

Chloropicrin

Methyl Iodide

Dimethyl Disulfide

Other Types

By Form

Solid

Liquid

Gaseous

This segmentation enables a comprehensive understanding of the soil fumigant market and its various components, helping stakeholders make informed decisions and navigate the evolving landscape of agriculture and food security.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

