Cultivating Growth: Commercial Greenhouse Market 2031

In 2021, the global commercial greenhouse market reached a valuation of US$ 31.1 billion, and its growth shows no sign of slowing. Projections indicate that by 2030, the market will expand to an impressive US$ 85.9 billion, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several key factors are fueling the expansion of the commercial greenhouse market:

Urbanization and Land Scarcity

Rapid urbanization has led to a shortage of arable land. In addition, changing weather patterns are impacting traditional farming productivity. Consequently, the adoption of commercial greenhouses is on the rise.

Greenhouse Benefits

Commercial greenhouse farming offers a range of advantages, such as a controlled and safe environment, healthier crop varieties, reduced water consumption, and more. These benefits are propelling market growth.

Rising Global Population

The world’s population is steadily increasing, along with the demand for high-quality agricultural products. This growth in demand is driving the commercial greenhouse market forward.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the commercial greenhouse market. Farmers in the region are increasingly adopting traditional techniques, like insulated greenhouses and hot water piping systems, to create controlled environments within their greenhouses. Automation technologies are also gaining traction, particularly in urban areas. As the demand for year-round plant growth increases, technology adoption offers promising growth opportunities in the commercial greenhouse market.

COVID-19 Impact

The commercial greenhouse market faced challenges due to distribution and production disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Export and import bans disrupted supply chains. However, the crisis accelerated the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, leading to increased productivity and quality. Modern agricultural methods are here to stay, driving the demand for commercial greenhouse solutions.

Key Market Players

Leading players in the commercial greenhouse market include:

Dutch Greenhouses

Richel Group SA

Heliospectra AB

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Hort Americas LLC

Certhon

Nexus Corporation

Logiqs BV

Rough Brothers Inc.

Agra Tech Inc.

Lumigrow Inc

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented by equipment, crop type, greenhouse type, and region:

Equipment Type

Heating Systems

Cooling Systems

Other Equipment Types

Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Other Crop Types

Greenhouse Type

Glass Greenhouses

Plastic Greenhouses

This comprehensive segmentation allows for a deeper understanding of the commercial greenhouse market, enabling informed decision-making and sustainable solutions to meet the world’s growing agricultural demands.

