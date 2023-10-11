Nurturing Growth: A Deep Dive into the Humic-Based Biostimulants Market 2031

The global humic-based biostimulants market reached a valuation of US$ 503 million in 2021. Anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, it is expected to reach US$ 900 million by 2030, driven by factors shaping the industry’s future.

Unearthing the Essence of Humic-Based Biostimulants

Humic-based biostimulants are natural additives or microorganisms employed to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance, and crop quality. They find application in the production of cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and turfs and ornamentals. These biostimulants are versatile, allowing application through various methods, including foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment.

Factors Cultivating Market Growth

Numerous factors are nurturing the growth of the global humic-based biostimulants market:

Soil Treatment for Quality Enhancement

Soil treatment with humic-based biostimulants has become essential to ameliorate degraded soil and enhance soil quality for agricultural purposes. This necessity is expected to drive market growth.

Seed Treatment for Disease Prevention

Seed treatment with humic-based biostimulants is vital to reduce the risk of disease development from seed-borne fungi. This, in turn, benefits the humic-based biostimulants market.

Focus on High-Quality Crop Production

The increasing pressure for high-quality crop production is a significant factor propelling the market. Humic-based biostimulants offer solutions to various challenges associated with crop production.

Awareness and Sustainable Agriculture

Growing awareness of the health benefits of humic-based biostimulants, coupled with the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, is boosting market growth.

Authenticity Concerns

However, concerns about the authenticity of biostimulant products may limit market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Perspectives

North America is expected to dominate the humic-based biostimulants market, driven by technological advancements and increasing agricultural practices. The Asia-Pacific region is poised for substantial growth due to rising agricultural activities, increased demand for agricultural products, and the necessity to meet international standards.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The agricultural industry witnessed a surge in practices and innovations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This boosted the growth of the humic-based biostimulants market, driven by the increased demand for food production in the post-pandemic era.

Key Market Competitors

Key players in the humic-based biostimulants market include:

China Daily Co., Ltd.

Agriculture Solutions Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Arysta Lifescience Corporation

Agrinos AS

BASF SE

Isagro SpA

Valagro SpA

Bayer Ag

Italpollina SpA

Biolchim SpA

Koppert Biological Systems

Acadian Seaplants Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Understanding the humic-based biostimulants market is facilitated through segmentation:

Crop Application

Agriculture (open fields)

Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Fiber crops

Other crop types

Other applications

Formulation

Liquid

Water-soluble powders

Water-soluble granules

Other formulations

Mode of Application

Foliar treatment

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Type

Humic acid

Fulvic acid

Potassium humate

This segmentation provides insights into market dynamics, assisting stakeholders in making informed decisions to meet the growing demand for humic-based biostimulants worldwide.

