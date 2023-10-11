Empowering Industries: A Deep Dive into the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market 2031

The global pressure-sensitive adhesives market, valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021, is on a growth trajectory, projected to reach $18.1 billion by 2030, boasting a steady CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Driving Forces

The market demand for global pressure-sensitive adhesives is significantly propelled by several factors:

Product Proliferation in Food and Beverage

The demand is burgeoning due to the rising requirement for product proliferation, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Pressure-sensitive adhesives play a pivotal role in labeling, ensuring the efficient marketing and identification of products.

Automotive Industry Applications

In the automotive industry, pressure-sensitive adhesives find applications in warning labels and safety identification labels, emphasizing their crucial role in ensuring safety and compliance.

Major Market Players

The key market players influencing the industry landscape include:

ARKEMA GROUP

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

H.B. FULLER

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

SIKA GROUP

THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

THE 3M COMPANY

WACKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Objectives of the Study

The primary objectives of this study are to define market sizes for different segments and countries, as well as forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry, including a detailed analysis of competitive landscapes and product offerings of key players. The following segments and sub-segments are explained:

By Application

Tapes

Labels

Graphic

Others

By Technology

Water-Based

Radiation Cured

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

By End Use

Packaging

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Timeline

Historical year – 2017, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2030

Target Audience

This market study is crucial for various stakeholders, including:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

This deep dive into the pressure-sensitive adhesives market provides valuable insights into its dynamics and growth, making it an indispensable resource for industry players and stakeholders.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

