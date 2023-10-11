Taiwan mayor got tipsy during typhoon say councilors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Councilors from Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accused Taoyuan’s Kuomintang (KMT) mayor Simon Chang (張善政) on Wednesday (Oct. 11) of drinking and feasting while the country suffered the effects of Typhoon Koinu.

Chang delivered an administration report during a Taoyuan City Council meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, DPP councilors accused Chang of attending a KMT banquet during the typhoon, per CNA.

Typhoon Koinu made landfall in southern Taiwan on Oct. 5. It caused the death of one person and injured 399 others.

During the meeting, a group of DPP councilors unfurled a white banner. It read, "Drinking during a typhoon. Mayor, come and apologize."

Chang said that he did not touch a wine glass. He added that he had expressed concern for the injured citizens.

The DPP members pointed out that Taoyuan did not declare a day off during the typhoon. They said that the highest recorded wind speed in Taoyuan’s Xinzhuang District was even greater than in Taichung, which did have a day off.

In Taiwan, local authorities use typhoon warning information from the Central Weather Bureau to decide whether to call a typhoon holiday. If a typhoon presents a significant safety risk, a holiday is announced and work and schools are suspended.

DPP councilor member Wang Pei-yu (王珮毓) said that strong winds in Taoyuan had caused a tree to fall on and seriously injure a 38-year-old man named Fan (范). He is currently in the ICU and needs to use an ECMO machine she added.

The DPP councilors accused Chang of feasting at the KMT banquet while citizens worked and went to school in dangerous weather conditions. Chang denied the accusations and demanded that the group correct their statement.

He said he attended the event to enhance Taoyuan's international presence. He added the event was the only opportunity in the year to meet with a large number of foreign representatives in Taiwan.

Chang said he was aware of the situation on the day of the typhoon and had ongoing concerns for the injured citizens. He said the decision to declare a typhoon day is the responsibility of local leaders and must be based on specific conditions.