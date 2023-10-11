Alexa
Taiwan exports end 12 months of decline

September imports still fall compared to same month in 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/11 17:12
Taiwan's exports ended 12 months of decline in September. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports put an end to 12 months of decline by rising 3.4% in September, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Wednesday (Oct. 11).

Exports last month expanded from the same month last year to reach US$38.81 billion (NT$1.24 trillion). Imports still fell however, declining 12.2% year on year to US$28.49 billion.

Despite the overall positive picture, exports of electronics parts still contracted by 4.3% in September, per CNA. The change amounted to the 11th consecutive month of declines for the category, according to MOF data. In contrast, exports of information technology and audiovisual products surged by 59.8% from Sept. 2022.

For the period from January to September, Taiwan’s exports totaled US$316.98 billion, or 13.8% less than the figure for the same period in 2022, according to the MOF.
