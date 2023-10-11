Australia ex-PM Scott Morrison praises Taiwan’s freedom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China finds it hard to understand how Taiwan enjoys political, economic, and religious freedom, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the Yushan Forum in Taipei City Wednesday (Oct. 11).

The seventh edition of the event took place under the theme of “Start a New Blueprint for Asia Development.” Speakers included Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, and senior Japanese legislator Furuya Keiji.

Morrison said the world should take note of China’s continued threats against Taiwan as they mattered to global peace and security, CNA reported. A free and open Indo-Pacific was the present situation which Australia saw as its core spirit to protect and maintain, he said.

In her address at the forum, Craft emphasized the responsibility of nations to support and safeguard Taiwan’s national integrity as a basic principle of the international order. She said current global circumstances gave rise to uncertainty, including the situations in Ukraine and Israel, with the challenges linked to Taiwan’s position.