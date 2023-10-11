Xiamen-Kinmen bridge referendum mooted by Taiwan's deputy interior minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s deputy interior minister said it is possible a national referendum could decide if a bridge is built between China and one of Taiwan's outlying islands.

Wu Jung-hui (吳容輝) said on Wednesday (Oct. 11) at this early stage, he does not believe a bridge between the Chinese city Xiamen and the outlying island Kinmen is an issue that should be decided locally. Speaking at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s home affairs committee, Wu said this would be a matter of national security, and subject to cross-strait regulations, per CNA.

Kuomintang legislator for Kinmen Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍) then asked Wu if the issue could go to a national referendum, who said it was “of course possible.” Other legislators present at the committee broadly agreed that the issue was a local one for the residents of Kinmen, but would also impact those on the main island of Taiwan.

On Friday Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生), KMT legislator for Lienchiang County (better known as Matsu) said that he and his constituents welcome the idea of a bridge linking their country to China, which is about 16 kilometers away. In September China also raised the idea of increased transport links with Taiwan, and was met with a mixed response.



Wu Jung-hui is pictured in Taipei on Wednesday. (CNA photo)