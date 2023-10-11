US storm chaser Josh Morgerman visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On a wet and windy evening in downtown Taipei just after the passing of Typhoon Koinu, a trio of international storm chasers are recounting their most recent “chase” which took them to the southern tip of Taiwan.

Based in West Los Angeles, Josh Morgerman had the distinction of making the longest trip to track this particular typhoon, braving a long international flight as well as what Morgerman describes as "the darkness”, or driving around solo in the middle of the night trying to track down the eye of the typhoon.

“There are times when I am in the armpit of a chase and I just think that I can’t do this anymore. And then, when the typhoon is over, I just can’t wait to get to the next one.”

Morgerman says Typhoon Koinu was a very satisfying chase as the storm “came in fast, becoming a full typhoon in 10 minutes, which was very sexy.” Morgerman added that Typhoon Koinu was a Category 4 storm when it struck Taiwan, just below that of a super typhoon.

Social media already proclaimed Typhoon Koinu a significant storm, recording the third-highest wind gusts worldwide when it passed over Lanyu Island on Oct. 4 with speeds reaching 95.2 meters per second, or 342.72 kph (212.95 mph), since records began.

Morgerman and fellow U.K. storm chaser James Reynolds weren’t buying the record wind gust report, noting that speeds were enhanced by monitoring equipment placed at 1,000 feet elevation and were not representative of the actual storm.

"I have great respect for storms. You can’t disrespect a storm.” Morgerman says chasing storms around the Hualien area is typically a "coin-flip,” as they can dip southward, duck out, or even see the typhoon eye shrink dramatically. He’s a bit solemn about the possibility of Koinu being the last typhoon to hit Taiwan this year, though he expects the Philippines will continue to experience typhoons well into November.

“My best chase in Taiwan was Typhoon Nepartak (2016). I was in a high-rise hotel, and it was just shaking. Fortunately, both Taiwan and Japan have good building quality. I stashed my car in a parking structure and just enjoyed the storm with lift boats from their docks, which just caused a lot of damage.”

Morgerman says Taiwan is somewhat protected from typhoons by geography or the Central Mountain Range. “Typhoons don’t like mountains because of the friction. You can see that many of Taiwan’s cities are on the west coast and are largely protected from typhoons."

Morgerman says that “moist, swampy weather” is perfect for typhoons or hurricanes, which, by the way, rarely seem to affect Los Angeles because of its desert-like climate. To get closer to his passion for storm chasing, Morgerman decided to build a house in the most hurricane-prone neighborhood in the U.S., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

As it turns out, this personal endeavor has been turned into a TV series, and Morgerman has become a brand ambassador for a number of building products that are verifiably storm-proof. “In 1969, the eye of a storm passed directly over this neighborhood. My room can withstand 200 mph winds, and there are other special design elements.”

“In Los Angeles, when I tell people that I am a storm chaser, their faces just go blank because no one has ever experienced a hurricane. In Mississippi, they know all about it and have lots of cool stuff to share, so I can get a lot of cool content.”

Another benefit of building a house in this part of Mississippi is that New Orleans is just 50 minutes away in case he gets bored with tales of past hurricanes.