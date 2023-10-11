Instgram post threatens Taipei high school massacre

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are investigating a threat to carry out a massacre at Taipei’s Heping High School.

An unidentified individual posted on the Instagram account Heping Hate (@和平黑特) claiming that there would be a massacre at the school at noon on Oct. 16. The post has since been taken down, per CNA.

Taipei City Police Department's Daan Precinct, the Technological Crime Investigation Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Brigade have formed a special task force to investigate the matter. They plan to strengthen the school's security.

The threatening post said there would be a massacre near the school gate on at noon on Oct. 16. The post added “I want to warn those who want to live, whatever you do, don't go to school on Oct. 16.”

The poster threatened the account's administrator. The threat read if the post is not uploaded, "It will be your life’s biggest regret."

The special task force understands that the perpetrator used a foreign app to post messages and may be based overseas. However, since the threatening content was written in traditional Chinese, it is not ruled out that the suspect may be located within Taiwan, per CNA.

The post gave a motive for the threatened masacre. It said someone on the Heping Hate account had been imposing their self-righteousness on others and spreading false information.

The administrator responded in a story saying that the Criminal Investigation Brigade were involved. The admin urged the threat’s author to think before they spoke, and not attract attention before acting like a coward.

"My intention in creating Heping Hate is not to allow you to confuse right and wrong, black and white” the admin's post read. It added "those who have done wrong can decide if they want to turn themselves in,” and “be careful, everything can be traced.”