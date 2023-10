Berlin's television tower with its height of 368 meters (1,207 ft) is Germany's tallest structure. On a clear day, the viewing platform offers visibil... Berlin's television tower with its height of 368 meters (1,207 ft) is Germany's tallest structure. On a clear day, the viewing platform offers visibility of up to 40 kilometers (24 miles) over the city. There's even a revolving restaurant on the floor above the visitor platform.