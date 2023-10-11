Material Handling Equipment Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2031

The “Material Handling Equipment Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global material handling equipment market size was US$ 40.1 billion in 2021. The global material handling equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 69.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol238

Competitors in the Market

‘Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Jungheinrich AG

BEUMER Group

Kion Group AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

JBT Corporation

SSI Schaefer

Murata Machinery

KUKU AG

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol238

Large Material Handling Equipment corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Material Handling Equipment industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing deployment of automated solutions and robots is forecast to surge the growth of the global material handling equipment market. Automated products enhance the efficiency of processes. In addition, they are also considered cost-effective for managing goods in warehouses. The benefits of automated technology will drive the material handling equipment market forward.

The growing number of advancements and rising demand for automation in various industrial verticals, such as food & retail, and e-commerce, will drive the market growth. In addition, material handling equipment finds its applications in automotive, chemicals, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare, metals, and other industries. Thus, the growth of these industries will drive the growth of the material handling equipment market.

The rising number of warehouses will surge the demand for material handling equipment in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising demand for electric material handling solutions will benefit the overall market.

Growing concerns over environmental pollution and the rising need for fuel-efficient solutions will accelerate the growth of the material handling equipment market. On the contrary, the high initial cost of material handling equipment may restrict the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic created various disruptions for the food and beverage, automotive, chemicals, aviation, electronics, and other industries. As a result, it also hampered the growth of the global material handling equipment market. The demand for equipment reduced drastically. Various end-user industries had to put a pause on their operations in order to abide by the rules. Thus, it restricted the growth of the global material handling equipment market. Furthermore, import-export bans and other such challenges hampered the manufacturing activities, which ultimately influenced the global material handling equipment market.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol238

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global material handling equipment market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising penetration of advanced technologies and growing automation across various industrial verticals in the region. Furthermore, the presence of prominent end-use industry players will propel the regional material handling equipment market forward.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Material Handling Equipment industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Material Handling Equipment industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Material Handling Equipment output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Material Handling Equipment output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Material Handling Equipment market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Material Handling Equipment market.

Market Segmentation

The global material handling equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, System Type, Function, Industry, and region.

Based On Product

Forklifts

Conveyors and Sortation Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Cranes

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol238

Based on System Type

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

Based on Function

Storage

Transportation

Assembly

Packaging

Distribution

Waste Handling

Based on Industry

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals and Heavy Machinery

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Have Questions? Request a sample or make an Inquiry before buying this report by clicking the link below:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol238

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Frequently Asked Questions: –

What is the market size and growth rate of the industry?

Who are the major players in the market?

What are the key factors driving market growth?

What are the main challenges or barriers faced by market participants?

Are there any regulatory or legal factors affecting the market?

What are the emerging trends or opportunities in the market?

How is the market segmented, and what are the characteristics of each segment?

What are the pricing trends observed in the market?

How does the competitive landscape look in the industry?

What are the consumer preferences or buying behaviors in the market?

Are there any regional or geographic variations in the market?

What are the projected market forecasts for the coming years?

Are there any investment opportunities or potential areas for growth?

How can businesses overcome the challenges and succeed in the market?

What are the recommended strategies for market entry or expansion?

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol238

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/