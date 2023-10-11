Medical Cannabis Oil Market Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand Analysis 2031

The “Medical Cannabis Oil Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global medical cannabis oil market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global medical cannabis oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

Aphria Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings

MedMen Enterprises

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Greens Roads of Florida

ENDOCA

Folium Bioscience

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

CBD American Shaman

Kazmira LLC

Pharmahemp

Aurora Cannabis

HempLife Today

Emblem Cannabis

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Medical Cannabis Oil corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Medical Cannabis Oil industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors influencing the Market

Cannabis oil is anti-inflammatory and acts as a pain reliever. In addition, it offers superior moisturization and unclogs the pores. Moreover, the rising use of cannabis oil in skincare products will drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, they are also used in edibles, wellness products, and medical products, which will benefit the overall medical cannabis oil market in the coming years.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) survey data, approximately 62% of the population used cannabis-based products between 2017 to 2018 to treat various medical conditions. Thus, the growing use of oil is likely to propel the market forward.

The increasing research and development and financial support from governments will benefit the global medical cannabis oil market. Furthermore, the growing demand for pain relief therapies will boost the growth of the medical cannabis oil market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the medical cannabis oil market forward. On the contrary, the high cost of medical cannabis oil may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global medical cannabis oil market. The COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly, which forced government organizations to impose strict travel restrictions. As a result, the demand for medical cannabis oil reduced drastically. People had to stop visiting clinics and hospitals, which hampered their therapy sessions. Thus, it had a significant negative impact on the global medical cannabis oil market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the medical cannabis oil market, followed by Europe. The growth of the market is attributed to the legalization of cannabis in various cities of the United States. In addition, rising awareness about the health benefits of medical cannabis oil will drive the medical cannabis oil market forward. Furthermore, the presence of the leading medical industry will contribute to the growth of the medical cannabis oil market.

The medical cannabis oil market is forecast to witness significant growth in Europe owing to the rising awareness about the medical applications of cannabis and increasing consumer demand.

Due to the rising number of cannabis manufacturing plants in China, Asia-pacific will also contribute to the growth of the medical cannabis oil market.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Medical Cannabis Oil industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Medical Cannabis Oil industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Medical Cannabis Oil output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Medical Cannabis Oil output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Medical Cannabis Oil market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Medical Cannabis Oil market.

Market Segmentation The global medical cannabis oil market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Based on Product Type Marijuana-based

Hemp-based

Based on Application

Sleep Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Neurological Pain

Depression

Others Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol236 Based on Distribution Channel Independent Drugs Store

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels Based on Region North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

