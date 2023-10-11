Liquid Hand Soap Market to 2031 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The “Liquid Hand Soap Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global liquid hand soap market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global liquid hand soap market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

Kao Chemicals

Lion Corporation

Bluemoon Bodycare

Godrej Consumer Products

New Avon Llc

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

ITC Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Unilever Group

Medline Industries Inc.

Chattem

Shanghai Jahwan Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Beijing Lvsan

Henkel

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Liquid Hand Soap corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Liquid Hand Soap industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is forecast to drive the growth of the global liquid hand soap market. In addition, liquid hand soap is more preferred as it moisturizes the skin and declines the chances of bacteria spread. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global liquid hand soap market.

The rising demand for plant-based products will offer ample growth opportunities for the liquid hand soap market. In addition, a growing number of innovations, including herbal and foam-based soaps, will escalate the market growth.

In addition, the availability of a wide range of soothing fragrances is anticipated to surge the demand for liquid hand soaps. The growing urban population and rising awareness about frequent handwashing to prevent disease will propel the market forward.

Interactive commercials promoting the use of liquid hand soaps and the contribution of the e-commerce sector will benefit the market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, the high cost of liquid soap compared to regular soap bars may limit the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for liquid hand soaps. COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a global health emergency, which increased the demand for hand wash and other things. People began using handwashes even more in order to prevent themselves from the spread of this deadly virus. Thus, the global liquid hand soap market witnessed potential scope due to the pandemic. Furthermore, interactive commercials and doctor suggestions to use sanitizers and handwash frequently further surged the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global liquid hand soap market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness related to hygiene. In addition, stringent laws related to personal hygiene in healthcare will propel the market forward.

Asia-Pacific liquid hand soap market is forecast to grow rapidly due to the presence of key manufacturers, such as Lion Corporation, Kao Chemicals, Godrej Consumer Products, and others in the region. Furthermore, the awareness related to healthy hygiene is increasing in the region. As a result, it will benefit the regional market during the study period.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Liquid Hand Soap industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Liquid Hand Soap industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Liquid Hand Soap output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Liquid Hand Soap output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Liquid Hand Soap market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Liquid Hand Soap market.

Market Segmentation

The global liquid hand soap market segmentation focuses on Nature, Distribution channel, End-User, and Region.

Based on Nature

Organic

Conventional

Natural

Based on Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Others

Based on End-User

Commercial

Residential

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

