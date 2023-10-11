3D Scanner Market Overview, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Global 3D Scanner Market to Reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2028

The global 3D scanner market is predicted to develop due to rising interest in improved medical treatments, expanding focus on quality control, and growing demand to collect massive amounts of 3D data for modelling and analysis

Report Ocean revealed that the Global 3D Scanner Market was worth USD 3.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach up to USD 7.9 billion by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. 3D scanning is gaining popularity in the industry and has established itself as a crucial instrument in the process of product lifecycle management (PLM). It has completely changed how businesses model, develop, and visualise the real environment in the game industry. The process of measuring and recording has been streamlined and enhanced because to advances in scanning in a variety of sectors, from engineering and manufacturing to healthcare. Additionally, by incorporating three-dimensional scanning into their workflow, current measuring specialists can become more efficient.

Rapidly Using 3D Scanners to Produce Digital Models for Video Games and Virtual Cinematography

3D scanners are used in the media and entertainment sector to create digital or 3D models for virtual filmmaking and video games. Instead of building 3D models from scratch, real items, including actors, are scanned. When used with computer-aided design (CAD) software, 3D scanners enable designers to create costumes and props in a matter of hours. Scanning is used in the gaming business to look at people, things, and the environment to create realistic simulations through gamification. To improve user experience for players, the majority of game developers have started adopting 3D scanning to generate gaming characters.

For instance, in 2021, a 3D scanning solution for customised avatars and virtual objects is recently introduced by Metahero. By fusing 3D scanning and modelling technology with NFT smart contracts, Metahero makes it possible to create one-of-a-kind, ultra-HD meta avatars and meta-objects that can last indefinitely on the blockchain.

Quality Inspection Dominated the Global 3D Scanner Market

On the basis of service, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into reverse engineering, quality inspection, rapid prototyping, and face body scanning. When working with soft materials, objects with complex geometries, or freeform shapes, engineers and metrology specialists from top manufacturing companies that make everything from automotive parts to medical equipment prefer 3D coordinate measuring systems for their submillimeter accuracy, speed, and unmatched usability. Companies all around the world are utilizing 3D scanners as a substitute for Coordinate Measurement Machines (CMM) devices. 3D scanners allow for highly accurate, non-contact measurements of 3D profiles. For complex setups, they provide automation tools that enable consistent measurements between operators.

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global 3D Scanner Market

While the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the advancement of 3D scanning in 2020, it is projected that by the end of 2022, demand for virtual reality and augmented reality solutions will have skyrocketed. However, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a variety of difficulties, including as a lack of competent personnel and project delays or cancellations because of a partial or complete lockdown globally. The rising implementation of 3D scanning solutions in the commercial, construction, and healthcare sectors will cause the 3D scanning market to expand throughout the course of the projected period.

The North America Region Catered the Largest Market Share in The Global 3D Scanner Market.

In terms of regional analysis of global 3D Scanner market is fragmented into North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share in 2021 due to the growing use of scanning across a range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and entertainment. A few of the factors boosting the growth of the North American market include the increasing attention that businesses are giving to 3D printing and 3D machine vision.

Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV , Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation , Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology , Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH , Shapegrabber , Fuel 3D , Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, Creaform, Inc. , Basis Software Inc. , Maptek Pty Ltd. , True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine , SHINING 3D, RangeVision , Exact Metrology , Trimet , 3D Scanco, Paracosm, Inc., ZEISS Group and ShapeGrabber, are the key players in manufacturing of 3D Scanner market.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global 3D Scanner Market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global 3D Scanner Market, along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

