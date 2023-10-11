Face Mask Market – Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

The “Face Mask Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
The global face mask market size was US$ 7.3 billion in 2021. The global face mask market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Competitors in the Market
- KOWA
- SAS Safety Corporation
- Prestige Ameritech
- Alpha ProTech
- The Gerson Company
- Cardinal Health
- Cambridge Mask Company
- Trimpeks
- Medi Dent Disposable International
- Medline Industries
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Owens & Minor
- Narang Medical Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
Large Face Mask corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Face Mask industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising deployment of face masks for surgeries is the primary factor driving the growth of the global face mask market. In addition, the increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of airborne infections and their emission levels will surge the demand for the product in the coming years.
The growing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will prompt the demand for face masks in the coming years. In addition, the growing popularity of handcrafted masks on online shopping platforms will benefit the global market.
The rising demand for customized face masks is attributed to the surge in the growth of the global face mask market. However, the presence of innumerable poor-quality masks and the inconvenience of the product may limit the growth of the global face mask market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the demand for precautionary elements, including masks. COVID-19 infection is a contagious disease that spreads rapidly even through speaking. Thus, it surged the demand for masks in order to curb the spread of the virus. Governments mandated the use of masks across various nations. In addition, airports also began offering free masks to passengers in order to maintain a safe journey. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been advantageous for the global face mask market. In addition, incentives from governments to boost the production capacity further escalated the market growth. For Instance, Honeywell International expanded its production capacity in Phoenix with the support of the U.S. government to manufacture N95 face masks in March 2020.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to emerge as the largest face mask market. In addition, Asia-Pacific and Europe are forecast to hold the second and the third largest share owing to the governments’ mandates to use face masks in public places. In addition, rising awareness related to health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the global face mask market.
The Asia-Pacific face mask market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the increasing production capacity and stringent government laws. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure and the growing prevalence of diseases are likely to benefit the regional markets during the study period.
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Face Mask industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Face Mask industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Face Mask output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.
Global Face Mask output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Face Mask market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Face Mask market.
Market Segmentation
The global face mask market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Nature, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
Based on Product Type
- Surgical mask
- N95 respirators
- Dust mask
Based on Material
- Cotton
- Polypropylene
Based on Nature
- Reusable Face Mask
- Disposable Face Mask
Based on Distribution Channel
- Supermarket
- Pharmacies
- Convenience stores
- Online
Based on End-User Industry
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Oil & Gas
- Health Care & Pharmaceutical
- Mining & Construction
- Agriculture
- Others
Based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
