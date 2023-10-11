Face Mask Market – Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

The “Face Mask Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global face mask market size was US$ 7.3 billion in 2021. The global face mask market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

KOWA

SAS Safety Corporation

Prestige Ameritech

Alpha ProTech

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Cambridge Mask Company

Trimpeks

Medi Dent Disposable International

Medline Industries

Molnlycke Health Care

Owens & Minor

Narang Medical Limited

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Face Mask corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Face Mask industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising deployment of face masks for surgeries is the primary factor driving the growth of the global face mask market. In addition, the increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of airborne infections and their emission levels will surge the demand for the product in the coming years.

The growing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will prompt the demand for face masks in the coming years. In addition, the growing popularity of handcrafted masks on online shopping platforms will benefit the global market.

The rising demand for customized face masks is attributed to the surge in the growth of the global face mask market. However, the presence of innumerable poor-quality masks and the inconvenience of the product may limit the growth of the global face mask market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the demand for precautionary elements, including masks. COVID-19 infection is a contagious disease that spreads rapidly even through speaking. Thus, it surged the demand for masks in order to curb the spread of the virus. Governments mandated the use of masks across various nations. In addition, airports also began offering free masks to passengers in order to maintain a safe journey. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been advantageous for the global face mask market. In addition, incentives from governments to boost the production capacity further escalated the market growth. For Instance, Honeywell International expanded its production capacity in Phoenix with the support of the U.S. government to manufacture N95 face masks in March 2020.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest face mask market. In addition, Asia-Pacific and Europe are forecast to hold the second and the third largest share owing to the governments’ mandates to use face masks in public places. In addition, rising awareness related to health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the global face mask market.

The Asia-Pacific face mask market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the increasing production capacity and stringent government laws. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure and the growing prevalence of diseases are likely to benefit the regional markets during the study period.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Face Mask industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Face Mask industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Face Mask output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Face Mask output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Face Mask market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Face Mask market.

Market Segmentation

The global face mask market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Nature, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Surgical mask

N95 respirators

Dust mask

Based on Material

Cotton

Polypropylene

Based on Nature

Reusable Face Mask

Disposable Face Mask

Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Online

Based on End-User Industry

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Health Care & Pharmaceutical

Mining & Construction

Agriculture

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

