Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, Analysis Key Players, Share, Size and Report 2023 to 2031

Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% until 2028

Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is thriving as a result of rising health consciousness and a desire to avoid waterborne diseases, as well as increasing demand for clean and processed drinking water and government regulations governing clean water

Report Ocean, revealed that the Japan Reverse Osmosis Market witnessed volume sales of around 4.73 million units in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, with sales projected to reach 7.8 million units by the end of 2028. The Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is booming because of the rapidly increasing demand for RO membranes in water and wastewater treatment. Moreover, rising water scarcity and changing government regulations requiring the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are driving the RO membrane market. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to grow on account of increasing focus on implementation of efficient membrane water treatment technologies such as the microfiltration membrane (MF), ultrafiltration membrane (UF), nanofiltration membrane (NF), and reverse osmosis membrane (RO). However, some factors like the saturation of salts on the upper part of the membrane, such as scaling which leads to fouling, may act as a huge restraining factor for the growth of the Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market.

Increasing Health Awareness surge the Demand for Fresh Water

Reverse Osmosis membranes are capable of extracting dissolved impurities and offer safe pure drinking water. One of the factors driving the growth of the RO membrane market is people’s growing health consciousness and desire to avoid waterborne diseases. Rising demand for clean and processed drinking water, as well as government regulations governing clean water. Moreover, the infrastructure and water purification system that is maintained nationally allow for the provision of high-quality drinking water from the tap in Japan, and this is reflected in how clean and drinkable the tap water is in Japan. Furthermore, as the largest end-user segments incorporating RO membrane technology, the growth of the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors is a major driving factor for the growth of the Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Expanding Japans Initiatives to Provide Access to Safe Drinking Water for All

Over the last five years, Japan has given access to clean water and sanitation to more than 40 million people. Japans initiative aims to provide access to hygienic sewage systems and clean, stable water sources. Moreover, its origins include rivers, which are not always pure, but an excellent filtration system like reverse osmosis (RO) guarantees good water supply. In addition, Japans water supply and sanitary conditions are marked by both many successes and some difficulties. The nation uses a successful national system of performance benchmarking for water and sanitation utilities. It has achieved universal access to water supply and sanitation as well as one of the lowest rates of water distribution losses in the world. Additionally, Japan consistently exceeds its high-standards for the quality of drinking water and treated wastewater, and makes extensive use of both advanced and appropriate technologies. These advanced technologies include the utilization of reverse osmosis membranes. This results in driving the growth of the Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market.

Challenge: High-Maintenance and Installation of RO Membrane System

One of the challenges confronting the Reverse Osmosis Membranes market is the loss of essential minerals from water due to the use of RO membranes. Since water needs to have minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, etc. to provide key health benefits. However, there are some reverse osmosis filtration systems available, which do more than just remove contaminants; they also add minerals. The various advanced current RO systems/appliances on the market re-mineralize the RO water, compensating for the essential minerals lost during the RO process. The Japnese Kangen Water system, for example, and several makes/brands on the market have a special/separate cartridge to re-mineralize the water. But it necessitates regular filter changes and maintenance. A reverse osmosis system is expensive to install. When it comes to household applications, the entire process is very slow due to the low pressure used. The process does not affect water disinfection. Furthermore, this challenge must be met through technological advancement and the development of a long-term management strategy.

Segmental Coverage

Based on distributional channel, Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is divided into Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Online, and Other Channel Sales. The Retail Sales segment holds the largest market share in the Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market. This is because of the greater inventory options of RO membranes available in retailers’ sales, as well as better margins and great sales potential. Moreover, the Online segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is due to the wide range of various advanced RO membrane availability on online platforms. Also, the discount offers and time-saving management due to home delivery are attracting consumers and manufacturers. All these factors boost the growth of the Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market

The COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and economic crisis have affected several manufacturers. Many suppliers experienced substantial resource constraints in their material supply and logistics chains throughout the year, which had a notable negative impact on their operations. Furthermore, reverse osmosis membrane orders have been severely impacted by disrupted supply chains. However, the market, on the other hand, is improving and is likely to return to normal, as Covid-19 has emphasized the importance of proper water and sanitation access. Domestic water demand increased as a result of the pandemic, while business demand decreased. Long-term, increased investments in crisis preparedness and resiliency of staff, systems, and equipment in the water treatment sector, as well as increased political prioritization of water, are expected to boost sectoral growth, thereby, propelling demand for treatment materials and systems.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market are Toray Industries Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Hydranautics, Koch Separation Solutions, Inc, Toyoba Co. Ltd., Shandong Jozzon Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., LG Chem, Microdyn-Nadir, SC RM Nanotech. The Japan Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

