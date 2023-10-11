Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities

The “Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global lysosomal storage disease treatment market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global lysosomal storage disease treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.41 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Lysosomal storage disease (LSD) is an inherited metabolic disease that occurs due to the low production of lysosomal enzymes. Around 50 types of lysosomal storage diseases are found in the human body. Moreover, there are limited treatment options to treat the disease.

Competitors in the Market

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi (Genzyme Corporation)

Eli Lilly and Company

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Shire plc

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.

Other Prominent Players

The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region's and market participant's contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing research and development (R&D) activities to develop an efficient treatment will fuel the growth of the global lysosomal storage disease treatment market. In addition, growing government initiatives and investments for the development of novel drugs will surge the market growth during the study period.

The growing prevalence of lysosomal storage disease will drive the market forward. Furthermore, the implementation of the orphan drug will drive the growth of the market.

The rising awareness related to precautionary treatments for rare lysosomal storage diseases will surge the growth of the lysosomal storage disease treatment market. In addition, the growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector will propel the lysosomal storage disease treatment market forward.

On the contrary, the high cost of treatment and lack of treatment options may limit the growth of the global lysosomal storage disease treatment market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest market share in the lysosomal storage disease treatment market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing prevalence of lysosomal storage disease in the region. Furthermore, the rising awareness related to treatments will drive the regional market forward. The market will also grow due to growing R&D expenditure and increasing spending on healthcare.

Asia-Pacific lysosomal storage disease treatment market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the growing prevalence of inherited abnormalities. In addition, growing initiatives from government bodies to improve healthcare infrastructure will surge the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic drastically declined the demand for lysosomal storage disease treatment. Due to the rapid expansion of the deadly virus, the focus of the healthcare professionals, governments, and the entire population shifted towards curbing the spread of the virus. As a result, it reduced the demand for lysosomal storage disease treatment. Furthermore, individuals stopped visiting clinics and hospitals until it was urgent. Thus, the lysosomal storage disease treatment market witnessed significant disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment market.

Market Segmentation The global lysosomal storage disease treatment market segmentation focuses on Disease, Therapy, End-Users, and Region. Based On Disease Type Batten Disease

Cystinosis

Fabry Disease

Gaucher disease

Others Based On Therapy Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Substrate Reduction Therapy

Others Based On End-Users Hospitals

Clinics

Research Organizations

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

