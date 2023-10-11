Home Improvement Market, Key Vendors, Regional Analysis and Industry Scope by 2031

Home Improvement Market to be Worth over USD 500 Billion by 2028

The global home improvement market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising disposable income along with rapid urbanization coupled with changing trends and increasing inclination of younger consumers to transform their homes that match their aesthetics and boost their living comfort.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global home improvement market was worth USD 333.7 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.40%, with revenues reaching around USD 514.9 billion by the end of 2028. The global home improvement market is gaining significant traction owing to the rising disposable income along with rapid urbanization. Furthermore, changing trends and increasing the inclination of younger consumers to transform their homes that match their aesthetics and boost their living comfort is also playing a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global home improvement market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286

Growing Popularity of Online Channels is Driving Global Home Improvement Market

The increasing popularity of online channels for acquiring home improvement tools and materials is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The online shops are now partnering with the home improvement components and service providing companies to offer attractive services such as same-day delivery. Furthermore, the consumers can now access a wide range of components that are not available or produced locally. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of mobile wallets and online payment methods is also anticipated to flourish the global home improvement market.

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies is Propelling Global Home Improvement Market

The rising integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., is further propelling the demand for home improvement services. The installation of IoT sensors and smart devices in homes requires services such as maintenance and repair, and interior changes that are offered by home improvement services. With the increasing popularity of smart homes among consumers additional security is anticipated to boost the growth of the global home improvement market.

Global Home Improvement Market – By End-Use

Based on end-use, the global home improvement market is segmented into kitchen improvement & additions, bath improvement & additions, system upgrades, exterior replacements, interior replacements, property improvements, disaster repairs, and other room additions & alterations. The exterior replacements segment accounts for the largest market share. The exterior of the home is constantly exposed to harsh environments and therefore is more prone to damage compared to other parts. Therefore, the consumers significantly invest in maintenance and repair of the exterior, driving this segment growth.

Global Home Improvement Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global home improvement market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe dominates the global home improvement market owing to the high disposable income of the customers in this region. The presence of Tier I countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, etc., and the availability of advanced home improvement services in these countries also plays a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global home improvement market. Following Europe, North America also covers a substantial market share.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Home Improvement Market

The global home improvement market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Several countries faced economic recession of certain levels due to restrictions on economic activities, which directly impacted the disposable income and purchasing power of the consumers. As a result, a large percentage of consumers postponed their plans of investing in home improvements, due to which the industry players had to bear huge losses. Furthermore, the restrictions on the supply chains and social distancing norms also affected the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global home improvement market are Sherwin-Williams Company, Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot, Kingfisher, Ferguson Enterprises, Owens Construction, Andersen Corporation, State-wide Remodeling, DuPont de Nemours, Harvey Building Products, Watsco, Inc., Boral Building Products, Beacon Roofing Supply, APCO Industries, Pella Corporation, Robert Bowden, Kohler, Keller Supply Company, Dreamstyle Remodeling, Lutron Electronics, and other prominent players. The market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry players. The companies constantly launch new designs and methods of home improvement to attract customers and bring innovations into their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Kitchen Improvement & Additions

Bath Improvement & Additions

System Upgrades

Exterior Replacements

Interior Replacements

Property Improvements

Disaster Repairs

Other Room Additions & Alterations

By Project

DIY

DIFM

By Source

Homeware Stores

Franchised Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

}

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global home improvement market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global home improvement market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global home improvement market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286

Key Questions Addressed in this Report:

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics? Who are the prominent market players, and what market share do they hold? What does the competitive landscape look like within the market? What are the primary drivers and constraints influencing the market? Where are the growth prospects within the market? What are the regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior? What are the market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies impact the market?

Reasons to Make a Purchase:

Informed Decision-Making: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, customer behaviors, and competitor analyses. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing approaches. Competitive Edge: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports provide a competitive edge, allowing businesses to distinguish themselves from competitors and capture a larger market share. Industry Expertise: These reports are crafted by industry experts who possess an in-depth understanding of the market and its intricacies. They offer an impartial and objective perspective on the industry, which is invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper comprehension of the market. Time and Cost Efficiency: Conducting comprehensive market research can be both time-consuming and costly. Purchasing a market research report saves businesses time and money by granting access to thorough and detailed market analyses. Risk Mitigation: Market research reports aid businesses in managing risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By furnishing an intricate analysis of the market and its trends, these reports enable businesses to make informed decisions that minimize risks while maximizing returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286