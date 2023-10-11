Japan Water Treatment Market Flourishes Into Industry Trends and Innovations 2023 to 2031 | Solenis, Ecolab, Kemira

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Japan Water Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Japan Water Treatment Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. Japan Water Treatment Market was valued at US$ 8.71 billion and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 18.74 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

Japan Water Treatment Market Overview

Japan has established itself as a global leader in water treatment by adopting a strategic approach to ensure clean water for its approximately 126 million residents. This commitment to environmental sustainability and public health is evident in its remarkable wastewater treatment rate, which exceeds 90%. Moreover, the prevalence of water purifiers in Japanese households, with about 80% utilizing these systems for clean drinking water, emphasizes the nation’s dedication to maintaining public health.

In addition to domestic water treatment, Japan’s industrial sectors, including electronics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, have stringent requirements for high-purity water. This underscores the crucial role of industrial water treatment solutions. Nevertheless, Japan’s water treatment infrastructure faces challenges due to its aging nature, necessitating immediate modernization efforts. To address this issue, Japan consistently invests over USD 2 billion annually in water treatment infrastructure, showcasing its commitment to overcoming this obstacle. Furthermore, Japan is at the forefront of smart water management systems that utilize the Internet of Things (IoT), indicating the nation’s vision for a technologically advanced future.

Japan Water Treatment Market Dynamics

Driver: Stringent Environmental Regulations

Japan’s dedication to upholding exceptionally high water quality standards is evident through its rigorous environmental regulations. Notably, the country has established 50 distinct water quality parameters, surpassing even the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

Trend: Adoption of Smart Water Solutions

Japan is swiftly realizing its vision for a technologically advanced water treatment sector, with the adoption of smart water solutions. More than 50% of newly established water treatment installations in the country now incorporate IoT technology. In major urban centers, as much as 70% of these installations employ real-time water quality monitoring systems, guaranteeing that the public receives water of the utmost quality. To actualize these technological advancements, Japan consistently allocates substantial annual investments exceeding USD 2 billion.

Segmentation Overview of Japan Water Treatment Market

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Types and Applications is well examined in the global Japan Water Treatment Market study.

By Type

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Oxidants

Coagulants & Flocculants

Chelating Agents

Anti-Foaming Agents

PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

Others

By Treatment Technology

Chemical Pre-Chlorination Aeration Disinfection

Physical Sedimentation Filtration Dissolved Air Flotation (Degasification)

Biological Bioremediation

Others

By End Users

Industrial Power Generation Refineries Pulp & Paper Metal & Mining Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Other

Municipal Drinking Water Wastewater

Recreational Rivers Lakes Coastal Water



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Japan Water Treatment Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

Top Players in the Japan Water Treatment Market

Solenis

Ecolab

Kemira

Suez

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

BASF SE

Toray Industries Inc.

SNF

MT AquaPolymer, Inc.

Other Prominent players

