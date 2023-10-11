Northeasterly winds bring cooler temps to north Taiwan starting Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A meteorologist predicts that a new wave of northeasterly winds will arrive on Saturday (Oct. 14) bringing cooler air to northern Taiwan for three to four days.

On Monday morning (Oct. 11), the lowest temperature in the flatlands was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius in Hsinchu County's Baoshan Township, reported the Central Weather Administration (CWA). Lin Te-en (林得恩), head of the research team at National Taiwan University's Center for Weather and Climate Disaster Research, predicted that when the next wave of northeasterly winds intensify, low temperatures may drop by another 1 to 2 degrees, possibly even falling below 20 degrees.

In a post uploaded to his Facebook page on Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lin forecast that starting on Wednesday, atmospheric moisture will start to diminish and weather conditions will return to relative stability. However, Lin predicted that the next wave of northeasterly winds will arrive on Saturday.

Lin forecast that on Saturday, there may be localized showers in northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan. However, Lin said that the rainfall is expected to be lighter and there is a trend toward increasing dryness.

According to Lin, starting on Saturday, temperatures will drop by another 1 to 2 degrees. Lin forecasted that on that day, the low temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan would likely drop to between 20 and 22 degrees.

In coastal open areas, temperatures may even drop below 20 degrees, and this cool weather is expected to persist for at least 3 to 4 days, said Lin. He also advised people to be prepared for cooler perceived temperatures.

When going out, in addition to carrying rain gear, Lin recommends members of the public take a lightweight jacket or outerwear with them. As for other areas, the impact is expected to be less significant, with low temperatures ranging from 23 to 25 degrees.

In the afternoons, Lin predicted that southern Taiwan and mountainous areas of central Taiwan would likely experience localized, brief thunderstorms.