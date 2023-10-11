Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

5-vehicle crash on National Highway 3 in New Taipei

Fire department responds to an accident with one individual trapped in a wrecked automobile

  288
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/11 14:14
5-car crash in New Taipei sends 6 to hospital. (CNA photo)

5-car crash in New Taipei sends 6 to hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A five-vehicle crash occurred at the 14.8-kilometer marker on National Highway 3 on the northbound side in New Taipei’s Xizhi on Wednesday morning (Oct 11).

Both police and the fire department were immediately notified of the multi-car accident and immediately responded. One individual was trapped in a vehicle and needed rescuing, per CTS.

In total, six people were injured and sent to nearby hospitals. The accident also caused a traffic jam as cars were backed up for a total of six kilometers. The National Highway Police Bureau said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

5-vehicle crash on National Highway 3 in New Taipei
Many sent to New Taipei hospitals after highway crash. (CNA photo)

The New Taipei City Fire Department 6th Battalion said it received a report at about 9 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 11) that a five-vehicle collision occurred on the Xizhi section of National Highway 3. In response, it dispatched 7 vehicles and 17 people to aid in the rescue.

Police responding to the incident said that a total of five men and one woman were injured. One was trapped due to damage to the car body, requiring special equipment to aid in the rescue.

Fortunately, this person was quickly freed and sent to Neihu’s Tri-Service General Hospital for treatment with a broken foot. The remaining five people were sent to Cathay General Hospital Xizhi Branch and Taipei City Hospital Zhonghsiao Branch.

The National Highway Police Bureau said the multi-vehicle car accident occurred in the middle lane and spread to the outer lanes, causing traffic to back up for approximately six kilometers. Police officers have been dispatched to the scene to divert traffic as the crash continues to be investigated.
National Highway Police Bureau
National Highway 3
Neihu’s Tri-Service General Hospital
Cathay General Hospital Xizhi Branch
Taipei City Hospital Zhonghsiao Branch
New Taipei City Fire Department 6th Battalion

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple escape burning vehicle on central Taiwan highway
Couple escape burning vehicle on central Taiwan highway
2023/09/18 14:47
SUV hits cow on highway in southern Taiwan, 1 injured
SUV hits cow on highway in southern Taiwan, 1 injured
2023/04/11 18:08
Two dead in 7-vehicle crash on Taiwan’s National Highway 1
Two dead in 7-vehicle crash on Taiwan’s National Highway 1
2023/04/02 16:20
Elderly man frightens Taiwan freeway drivers by riding scooter against traffic
Elderly man frightens Taiwan freeway drivers by riding scooter against traffic
2023/01/11 15:57
Taipei's court rejects physician’s appeal to revoke punishment for speeding to attend to medical emergency
Taipei's court rejects physician’s appeal to revoke punishment for speeding to attend to medical emergency
2022/10/09 17:09