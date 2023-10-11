5-vehicle crash on National Highway 3 in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A five-vehicle crash occurred at the 14.8-kilometer marker on National Highway 3 on the northbound side in New Taipei’s Xizhi on Wednesday morning (Oct 11).

Both police and the fire department were immediately notified of the multi-car accident and immediately responded. One individual was trapped in a vehicle and needed rescuing, per CTS.

In total, six people were injured and sent to nearby hospitals. The accident also caused a traffic jam as cars were backed up for a total of six kilometers. The National Highway Police Bureau said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.



Many sent to New Taipei hospitals after highway crash. (CNA photo)

The New Taipei City Fire Department 6th Battalion said it received a report at about 9 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 11) that a five-vehicle collision occurred on the Xizhi section of National Highway 3. In response, it dispatched 7 vehicles and 17 people to aid in the rescue.

Police responding to the incident said that a total of five men and one woman were injured. One was trapped due to damage to the car body, requiring special equipment to aid in the rescue.

Fortunately, this person was quickly freed and sent to Neihu’s Tri-Service General Hospital for treatment with a broken foot. The remaining five people were sent to Cathay General Hospital Xizhi Branch and Taipei City Hospital Zhonghsiao Branch.

The National Highway Police Bureau said the multi-vehicle car accident occurred in the middle lane and spread to the outer lanes, causing traffic to back up for approximately six kilometers. Police officers have been dispatched to the scene to divert traffic as the crash continues to be investigated.