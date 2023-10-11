Managed Services Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2023-2031

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150 countries and publishes 100,000+ reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for The Managed Services Market. This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the Managed Services Market sector.
The Global Managed Services Market is projected to expand at 16.2% CAGR to attain USD 417.1 Billion by the year 2024 during the forecast period. Global Managed Services Market Research Report: by Service Type (Cloud Services, Managed Data Centre Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Collaboration Services, Managed Mobility Services, Network Services and Testing, Others), Organization Size Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Education & Research, Others) and by Region (North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2024
Market Overview
The managed services market has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by rapid advancements in technology and the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure across various industries. Several key highlights and trends within this market offer valuable insights for industry stakeholders:
- Explosive Growth: The managed services market has seen remarkable growth, with organizations across industries increasingly outsourcing their IT functions. This trend is due to the need for specialized expertise, cost-efficiency, and the desire to focus on core business activities. As more businesses adopt cloud computing, IoT, and other technologies, the demand for managed services has surged.
- Diverse Service Offerings: Managed services are no longer limited to traditional IT support. They encompass a broad spectrum of services, including managed security, cloud management, data analytics, and even business process outsourcing. This diversification allows organizations to select services tailored to their specific needs and supports a wide range of industries, from healthcare to finance.
- Security Focus: Cybersecurity remains a top concern for businesses. Managed security services have gained prominence, offering advanced threat detection, monitoring, and incident response. With the rise of remote work and increased reliance on digital infrastructure, businesses are investing in robust security solutions provided by managed service providers.
- AI and Automation: Artificial intelligence and automation have begun to play a significant role in managed services. These technologies help providers deliver more efficient services, such as proactive monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated incident resolution. AI-driven insights and data analytics also enable organizations to make data-driven decisions.
- Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Management: With the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, managing diverse cloud platforms has become a complex task. Managed service providers are stepping in to simplify these challenges by offering expertise in orchestrating and managing resources across multiple cloud providers.
- Compliance and Regulation: Regulatory compliance, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and other industry-specific requirements, is a critical concern for many businesses. Managed services providers offer expertise in ensuring data protection and compliance, addressing a vital aspect of risk management for organizations.
- Globalization: The managed services market has expanded globally, with providers offering services across borders. This globalization enables multinational organizations to maintain a consistent IT infrastructure and support services across their operations worldwide.
Market Vendors:-
Unisys Corporation (US), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Atos SE (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), DXC Technology Company (US), and Fujitsu (Japan), Amdocs Limited (US), IBM Corporation (US), Accenture (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US) are some of the major players in the Global Managed Services Market. Some of the key developments took place in July 2019, Accenture Plc., acquired BCT Solutions, a technology consultancy, to strengthen the defense, national security and public safety services in Australia and New Zealand.
