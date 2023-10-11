Molecular Sieve Desiccants Market Size Expected To Expand At A Steady 2023-2031

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150 countries and publishes 100,000+ reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for The Molecular Sieve Desiccants Market. This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the Molecular Sieve Desiccants Market sector.
Global Molecular Sieve Desiccants Market: Information by Form(Beads, Pellets and Powder), Type(3A, 4A, 5A, 13X and others), Application(Refinery; Industrial Drying; Air Brakes; Packaging; Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers; Refrigerant; Insulation Glass and others) and Region(Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till-2024
The Global Molecular Sieve Desiccants Market was valued at USD 513.7 Million in 2018 and is predictable to display a CAGR of around 6.53% to reach around USD 746.7 Million by the end of-2024. The usual trend experiential in the global molecular sieve desiccants market is the use of molecular sieve desiccant bags or packets in consumer goods and packaged products.
Market Overview
The molecular sieve desiccants market has witnessed significant growth and innovation in recent years, driven by a range of industries such as pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and natural gas processing. Several key highlights in the industry can be identified through a deep analysis of market trends and developments.
Firstly, the increasing demand for molecular sieve desiccants in the pharmaceutical sector is a notable trend. These desiccants are used to maintain the moisture levels in drug formulations and packaging, ensuring product stability and extending shelf life. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand, the demand for molecular sieve desiccants is expected to rise.
Secondly, the petrochemical industry has been a major consumer of molecular sieve desiccants for drying gases and liquids. With the growing global petrochemical market, the use of molecular sieve desiccants in various applications, such as natural gas dehydration and ethanol production, has seen a substantial increase. This trend is likely to persist as the petrochemical industry remains a critical driver of global economic growth.
Lastly, the molecular sieve desiccants market has seen advancements in product offerings, including innovations in regeneration processes and product customization. These developments are aimed at increasing the efficiency and sustainability of molecular sieve desiccants, further expanding their applications and improving overall market competitiveness.
Market Vendors:-
- Dalian Haixin Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd (China)
- Zeochem AG (Switzerland)
- SORBEAD INDIA (India)
- Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
- Arkema (France)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Honeywell International Inc (US)
- W. R. Grace & Co (US)
- Van Air, Inc (US)
- JIUZHOU CHEMICALS (China)
- KNT Group (Russia)
- Brownell Limited (UK)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- MolsivCN (China)
- Axens (France)
- UNION SHOWA K.K. (Japan)
- MTE Suzhou Co., LTD (China)
- Interra Global (US)
- GIEBEL FilTec GmbH (Germany)
- Hengye Molecular Sieve Co., Ltd (China)
