Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market Size Challenges 2023, Scopes, Share, Revenue, And Forecasts 2031

Global Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market Research Report: by Product(Mono, Stereo), by Type(Electric Speakers, Piezoelectric Speakers, Electromagnetic Speakers, Plasma Speakers), by Sound Output(Less Than 80 dB, 80-90 dB, More Than 90 dB), by Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America) – Forecast till-2024
The Global Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market is forecast to grow at 5.39% CAGR, observing significant growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1235.1 million in 2018; it should reach USD 1679.0 Million by the year-2024. Ever-increasing ownership of premium smartphones and growing integration of loudspeakers in gaming smartphones are factors anticipated to drive the mobile phone loudspeaker market during the forecast period. However, complexity due to the introduction of advanced loudspeakers is also expected to curb market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
The mobile phone loudspeaker market has witnessed significant developments and trends in recent years, reflecting the ever-evolving consumer demands and technological advancements. Several key highlights within this industry shed light on the current landscape.
- Sound Quality Advancements: Sound quality is paramount for today’s smartphone users. The mobile phone loudspeaker market has seen a strong emphasis on improving audio performance. Manufacturers are integrating advanced sound processing technologies, such as Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon tuning, to provide users with a more immersive audio experience.
- Dual Stereo Speakers: Many premium smartphones now feature dual stereo speakers, with one at the top and another at the bottom of the device. This setup enhances audio quality and provides a stereo effect, contributing to the overall multimedia experience.
- Water and Dust Resistance: With increasing consumer demand for rugged and durable smartphones, manufacturers are incorporating water and dust resistance in loudspeakers. This ensures that even in harsh conditions or accidental exposure to moisture, the loudspeakers remain functional.
- Customization and Personalization: Brands are offering customization options for sound profiles. Users can fine-tune their phone’s audio output according to their preferences, whether they want clear vocals, enhanced bass, or a balanced sound.
Market Vendors:-
- Ltd (South Korea)
- EM-Tech.CO., LTD (South Korea)
- Changzhou Su Yang Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
- Regal Electronics, Inc. (US)
- Fortune Grand Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
- CUI Inc. (US)
- Dain, Inc. (China)
- Gettop Acoustic Co., Ltd. (China)
- BeStar Electronics Co., Ltd (China)
- BSE Co.
