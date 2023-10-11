Baler Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 8.1%

The “Baler Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global baler market size was US$ 5.4 billion in 2021. The global baler market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

McHale

CLASS KGaA mbH

Krone NA Co.

Vemeer Corporation

Deer & Company

Kartar Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Takakita Co. Ltd.

New Holland

Hesston

IHI Corporation

International Baler Corporation

KUHN S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Baler corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Baler industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Baler is agricultural equipment that improves the farm yield. The rising demand for food is the primary factor driving the growth of the global baler market.

The rapidly growing rate of world population and surge in agricultural practices will benefit the global baler market in the coming years.

The growing demand for technological developments will offer ample growth opportunities for the global baler market growth. In addition, favourable government policies to boost crop production and support farmers are likely to contribute to the growth of the global baler market.

The lack of technical knowledge among farmers may limit the growth of the global baler market.

Increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions are forecast to surge the growth of the global baler market. For instance, CNH Industrial AV completed the acquisition of K-Line AG in November 2019. K-Line Ag is an Australian agricultural implement manufacturer, which will help CNH Industrial AV’s brands’ Case IH and New Holland Agriculture to expand their product portfolio.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Baler markets witnessed a significant backdrop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, governments of various affected nations imposed a lockdown. Furthermore, various countries also witnessed bans on import-export and international trades. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global balers market.

Manufacturing activities were primarily halted due to the wake of the pandemic. The shortage of raw materials and labour was the key reason behind that. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed significant loss, which hampered the growth of the global balers market.

However, the demand for food increased steeply. In various countries, the agriculture segment witnessed significant growth. Thus, the global baler market witnessed a slight recovery in the second half phase of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific baler market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising agricultural practices and increasing technological advancements. In addition, governments in the region, mainly in India, and China, offer incentives to the farmers to buy products. As a result, it will benefit the regional baler market. Furthermore, the growing population in the region and fluctuations in the hunger index will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Baler industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Baler industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Baler output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Baler output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Baler market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Baler market.

Market Segmentation

The global baler market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, Application, and Region.

Based on the type, the baler market has been segmented into –

Round Balers

Square Balers

Based on the product, the baler market has been segmented into –

Individual

Industrial

Based on the application, the baler Market has been segmented into –

Hay Compressing

Cotton Compressing

Straw Compressing

Silage Compressing

Others

Based on the region, the baler Market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

