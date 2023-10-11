Metal Nanoparticle Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2031

Metal Nanoparticle Market to Touch USD 30 Billion in Sales by 2028

The global metal nanoparticles market is growing rapidly owing to the rising application of metallic nanoparticles in data storage, batteries, and fuel cells. Read on to know more about the trends and factors driving the market

Report Ocean revealed that the global metal nanoparticle market was worth USD 16,462.5 million in 2021. The market is further anticipated to reach USD 30,953.6 million in 2028 at a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2028. The growing demand for gold nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry, along with the expanding application areas for metal nanoparticles, are expected to drive the global metal nanoparticles market. Besides, the speedy growth of the healthcare sector is another factor driving the demand of the global metal nanoparticles market. Also, the growing government support and funding for metal nanoparticles, coupled with the increasing demand for innovative drugs and targeted diagnoses & therapeutics is driving the development of new and advanced materials.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR273

Growing Popularity of Gold Nanoparticles in Various Healthcare Sectors

Pharmaceutical companies are looking at gold nanoparticles as a possible non-toxic carrier for drug delivery. Advanced properties of gold nanoparticles include an extensive surface-to-volume ratio, customizable charge, hydrophilicity, and functionality through surface chemistries, which support the demand for gold nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, conventional gold nanoparticles with other gold nanoparticle types, such as nanorods, nanoshells, nanocages, and nanostars, are increasingly used in optical microscopy, which drives the growth of the global metal nanoparticles market. In April 2021, Sona Nanotech, a leader in gold nanoparticles integration in healthcare, announced a collaboration with the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto to research gold nanorod’s leading attributes. As investment in healthcare sectors and technologies advance further, the growing demand and application of gold nanoparticles are expected to propel the global metal nanoparticles market forward.

Ill-effect of Metal Nanoparticles on Environment Anticipated to Impede The Market Growth

Various metallic nanoparticles, like silver and gold, can benefit the environment; however, a number of other nanoparticles have ill effects on the environment. For instance, titanium dioxide nanoparticles, which are a major component of sunscreen, have the potential to harm marine life. Various studies have also shown that aluminum nanoparticles have an adverse effect on the growth of plants’ roots. Moreover, Nickel oxide nanoparticles also have a negative impact on marine life. Therefore, the ill effects of metal nanoparticles in the environment are expected to restrict the growth of the global metal nanoparticles during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Metal Nanoparticle Market

The pandemic led to nationwide lockdowns worldwide, starting with European countries. The lockdown created disruptions across the entire supply chain, and companies operating in the metal nanoparticles market were affected severely. Furthermore, metals prices soared to new heights in 2020 amid pandemics. The prices of iron ore and copper soared significantly while zinc and nickel prices became highly volatile. In addition, aluminum prices hit a 17-month high in October 2020 and are on the rise again in 2021, Additioanlly, with China battling an energy crisis and natural gas prices rising, titanium prices also rose in 2020 because of scrap shortages and a tight supply.

Moreover, the second wave of the COVID-19 halted the market’s recovery towards the end of 2020, and with the currently ongoing freight shortage, energy crisis, growing prices of natural gas, and rising cases of Omicron variant, the global metal nanoparticle market is expected to take some time before reaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Segment is Expected To Grow at a Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on the end-use Industries, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing sector in the global metal nanoparticles market during the forecast period. The segments growth can be attributed to its utilization in image-guided in-vivo therapies and in-vitro techniques to detect variations in organs and tissues. Additionally, the introduction of new and advanced materials, due to the growing demand for innovative drugs and target-specific diagnostics & therapeutics, is propelling the market for metal nanoparticles.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR273

Asia-Pacific will Dominate the Global Metal Nanoparticles Market during the Forecast Period.

The global metal nanoparticles market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Due to the flourishing end-user segments, such as electronics & semiconductors and healthcare, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to account for the largest revenue share in the global metal nanoparticles market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, with a well-developed healthcare industry, North America has held the lion’s share of the market in the past and will continue its to dominate in the future.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Metal Type

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Iron

Others

By Synthesis Method

Chemical Method

Physical Method

Bio-based Method

By End-Use Industry

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Catalyst

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

The Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Global Metal Nanoparticle Market – Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global metal nanoparticle companies are American Elements, B.B.I. Group, Eprui Biotech Co. Ltd., Meliorum Technologies Inc., NanoComposix, Nanocs Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc., Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., U.S. Research Nanomaterials Inc., BlackTrace Holdings Ltd., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Cytodiagnostics Inc., Sigma Aldrich, Hongwu International Group Ltd., BASF SE, Cerion LLC, Ames Goldsmith Corporation, Advanced Nano Products Co Ltd., Plasmachem GmbH, and other prominent players. In light of the numerous concerns regarding the quality of nanomaterials, it becomes imperative to incorporate technologies that deliver accurate and granular results to satisfy the needs of the market. As a result, major players have started incorporating Industry 4.0 techniques for improving their market share. In addition to this, the market has been witnessing a large number of acquisitions over the past years, with three acquisitions conducted in 2021 alone, indicating a growing level of competition in the market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR273

Key Questions Addressed in this Report:

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics? Who are the prominent market players, and what market share do they hold? What does the competitive landscape look like within the market? What are the primary drivers and constraints influencing the market? Where are the growth prospects within the market? What are the regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior? What are the market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies impact the market?

Reasons to Make a Purchase:

Informed Decision-Making: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, customer behaviors, and competitor analyses. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing approaches. Competitive Edge: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports provide a competitive edge, allowing businesses to distinguish themselves from competitors and capture a larger market share. Industry Expertise: These reports are crafted by industry experts who possess an in-depth understanding of the market and its intricacies. They offer an impartial and objective perspective on the industry, which is invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper comprehension of the market. Time and Cost Efficiency: Conducting comprehensive market research can be both time-consuming and costly. Purchasing a market research report saves businesses time and money by granting access to thorough and detailed market analyses. Risk Mitigation: Market research reports aid businesses in managing risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By furnishing an intricate analysis of the market and its trends, these reports enable businesses to make informed decisions that minimize risks while maximizing returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR273