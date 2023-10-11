Apheresis Machines Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2031

The “Apheresis Machines Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global apheresis machines market size was US$ 3.4 billion in 2021. The global apheresis machines market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.89 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Apheresis machines control the volumes or doses of components. Apheresis transfers donated blood into a single-use closed bag through a tubular system for storage. These machines offer enhanced inventory and quality control.

Competitors in the Market

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. brauna Melsungen AG

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Haemonetics Corporation

HemaCare Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Apheresis Machines corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Apheresis Machines industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for plateletpheresis applications is forecast to fuel the demand for apheresis machines. Furthermore, apheresis plays a crucial role in treating cancer. The growing prevalence of cancer is forecast to fuel the growth of the global apheresis machines market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for blood derivatives will propel the market forward in the coming years. In addition, rising cases of blood-related disorders, majorly in the developed economies, will surge the growth of the market.

The growing number of technological advancements in apheresis machines will benefit the global apheresis machines market in the coming years. In addition, the shortage of donors may restrict the global apheresis machines market from growth.

Apheresis procedures are widely performed for treating sclerosis relapses. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global apheresis machines market. In addition, government initiatives to improve the healthcare and medical sector will contribute to the global apheresis machines market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the global apheresis machines market during the initial phase. The sudden onset of the pandemic mandated the need to look over health and hygiene. The pandemic also upsurged the demand for emergency approval of apheresis machines. However, the market suffered a huge loss in revenue generation due to a decline in the number of donors. It also impacted the import and export services. Thus, the global apheresis machines market witnessed significant challenges in maintaining manufacturing activities.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global apheresis machines market in terms of revenue. The Asia-Pacific apheresis machines market is forecast to hold the second-largest share. The growth of these markets is attributed to the growing healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies. In addition, the demand for efficient treatments is increasing in these regions due to growing public awareness. The growing prevalence of cancer will also surge the demand for apheresis machines in the coming years.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Apheresis Machines industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Apheresis Machines industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Apheresis Machines output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Apheresis Machines output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Apheresis Machines market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Apheresis Machines market.

Market Segmentation

The global apheresis machines market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Based on Type

Donor Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis

Based on Application

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centers

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

