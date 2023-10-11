China Medical Gloves Market Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2031

China Medical Gloves Market to Witness over 7% CAGR until 2028

China medical gloves market is driven by huge patient base, rising number of diagnostic tests and surgical procedures, and increasing safety concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic..

China medical gloves market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2028 as per a recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean. China medical gloves market is primarily flourishing due to the increasing burden of various infectious and chronic diseases owing to the countrys high population, which is propelling the demand for diagnostic tests and examinations. Furthermore, the increasing demand for surgical procedures, especially cosmetic surgery and the flourishing medical tourism industry in China are anticipated to fuel demand for medical gloves in China during the forecast period. However, increasing penetration of used and counterfeit medical gloves due to the huge demand and supply gap may act as a huge restraining factor for China medical gloves market.

Expanding Online Sales Channels Powering China Medical Gloves Market

Due to lockdown restrictions imposed by the Chinese government during the COVID-19 pandemic, medical gloves were subject to supply chain restrictions, which led the manufacturers and suppliers to turn to online channels. Medical glove manufacturers in China quickly switched to popular Chinese online platforms such as Alibaba. Furthermore, the big companies also launched dedicated websites to sell their products to their end-users. The availability of a wide range of products and brands under one roof, along with eye-catching graphics, and price details, significantly attracted the buyers, which led to the growth of Chinas medical gloves market.

China Medical Gloves Market – By Form

Based on forms, the China medical gloves market is grouped into powdered and powder-free segments. The powder-free segment holds the largest market share as it is more versatile and stronger compared to its counterpart. Moreover, powder-free gloves do not contain corn starch powder that can leave residue on clothes and hands. Because of this, they reduce the risk of getting into tissues during surgeries, which can impact the healing process.

China Medical Gloves Market – By End-User

Based on end-users, China medical gloves market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. The demand for medical gloves registered a significant surge from hospitals after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country. They were increasingly used to prevent the spread of the virus among frontline healthcare workers and patients. Furthermore, the increasing number of hospitals in China due to rising healthcare expenditure and developing infrastructure is anticipated to boost the demand for medical gloves among the hospital segment during the forecast period. On the other hand, diagnostic centers are also emerging as a major consumer for medical gloves due to the increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Medical Gloves Market

The sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country significantly proliferated the growth of the China medical gloves market. Coronavirus has been shown to be highly communicable. It can even be transmitted through the air. As a result, the frontline healthcare workers were provided with PPE kits including medical gloves for their safety and protection from transmission of the virus. Simultaneously, manufacturers and suppliers also turned to online sales channels to circumvent distribution restrictions during lockdown period in the country, which in turn strengthened Chinas medical gloves market throughout the pandemic.

China Medical Gloves Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the China medical gloves market are Guangzhou Pidegree Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Haojie Plastic & Rubber Products Co., Ltd., Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd., Ningbo Ideal Medical Industries Co., Ltd., Beijing Raysen Healthcare Co., Ltd., Guilin HBM Health Protection Co., Ltd., Shenzhen HisoMedical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xingchen Pharmaceuticals Corp., Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.(China) Limited, Dongguan Gusiie Protective Products Co., Ltd., and other prominent players.

Due to the presence of several industry participants, the medical glove market is highly fragmented and gaining new manufacturers every day. Additionally, the market players are consistently expanding their production capacities to meet the domestic and global demand for medical gloves amid the Coronavirus pandemic. They are also significantly focusing on improving their distribution channel to boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

