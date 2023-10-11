Antiviral Coatings Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

The “Antiviral Coatings Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global antiviral coatings market size was US$ 15.1 billion in 2021. The global antiviral coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.27 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

Arkema SA

Dais Corporation

Hydromer

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Nano Care Deutschland AG

Nippon Paints

EnvisionSQ

Bio-Fence

Bio-Gate AG

GrapheneCA

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Antiviral Coatings corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Antiviral Coatings industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Antiviral coating finds its wide applications in protective clothing, medical, air & water treatment, packaging, building & construction, and other segments. The growth of these industries will drive the growth of the global antiviral coatings market.

The increasing number of construction activities and growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry will drive the antiviral coating market forward. In addition, high demand from HVAC segments will propel the antiviral coating market forward.

The decreased number of R&D activities may restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases will escalate the growth of the market.

The growing number of technological advancements will contribute to the growth of the antiviral coatings market. For instance, Welspun Flooring unveiled a new range of anti-viral floorings in November 2020. This new range includes silver and titanium oxide coatings, which can impede virus growth by 99.68%.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the antiviral coatings market across various industrial verticals. Due to the pandemic, safety and hygiene-related challenges increased abruptly. In addition, research and development activities also increased in order to develop reliable solutions. As a result, the global antiviral coatings market witnessed ample growth opportunities.

The soaring demand for protective clothing positively influenced the market. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and the rising focus of governments on healthcare positively impacted the global antiviral coatings market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest antiviral coatings market. It is due to the high healthcare expenditure and favorable policies by governments in the region. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak shifted the focus of the population and governments towards health and hygiene. As a result, the antiviral coatings market will grow significantly in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the surging cases of COVID-19. Moreover, technological advancements are likely to benefit the regional market during the study period. For instance, Nova Surface-Care Centre Pvt. Ltd, an India-based company, introduced NANOVA HYGIENE+TM in March 2020. It is an anti-microbial coating for fabrics, metals, concrete, and plastics, which aims to restrict the virus spread.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Antiviral Coatings industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Antiviral Coatings industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Antiviral Coatings output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Antiviral Coatings output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Antiviral Coatings market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Antiviral Coatings market.

Market Segmentation The global antiviral coatings market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, Form, and Region. Based on Coating Type High-Performance Coatings

Nano Coatings

Silver

Silicon Dioxide

Copper

Others Based on Application Protective Clothing

Medical

Air & Water Treatment

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others Based on Form Spray

Powder

Liquid

Others Based on Region North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

