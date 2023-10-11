Mass Flow Controller Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

The “Mass Flow Controller Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
The global mass flow controller market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global mass flow controller market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.59 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Competitors in the Market
- Bronkhorst High-Tech BV
- Brooks Instrument
- Burkert Fluid Control Systems
- MKS Instruments Incorporated
- Sierra Instruments Incorporated
- Horiba Limited
- Sensirion AG
- Alicat Scientific
- Teledyne Hastings Instruments
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Vogtlin Instruments GmbH
- Azbil Corporation
- Aalborg Instruments
- Axetris AG
- Dwyer Instruments Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
Large Mass Flow Controller corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Mass Flow Controller industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.
Factors Influencing the market
A mass flow controller is used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, semiconductors, wastewater treatment, and oil and gas industries in order to calculate and control the flow of liquids and gases. The wide applications of the device will drive the growth of the global mass flow controller market.
The growing awareness about the benefits of mass flow controllers will propel the market forward. In addition, the growing demand for mass flow controllers in the renewable energy segment will fuel the growth of the overall market.
The global mass flow controller market will witness significant growth due to growing advancements, partnerships, and acquisitions. Furthermore, the growing emphasis of industry players on micro-technology and space applications will benefit the global mass flow controller market.
The high initial cost of mass flow controllers may act as a restraint in the market growth
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global mass flow controller market witnessed significant challenges, owing to the shortage of raw materials, bans on exports, and production delays. Furthermore, the market witnessed ample growth in the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food & beverage industries as these industries continued to grow even during the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
Europe is forecast to dominate the global mass flow controller market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The growth of the market is attributed to the strict environmental laws and rising adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific mass flow controller market is forecast to register significant growth due to the growing pharmaceutical, chemical, and electronic industries.
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Mass Flow Controller industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Mass Flow Controller industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Mass Flow Controller output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.
Global Mass Flow Controller output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Mass Flow Controller market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Mass Flow Controller market.
Market Segmentation
The global mass flow conductor market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Media, Flow Rate, Connectivity, End-Use, Product, Application, and Region.
Based on Type
- Direct
- Indirect
Based on the Material Type
- Stainless Steel
- Exotic Alloys
- Others (Bronze and Brass)
Based on Media Type
- Gas
- Liquid
- Others
Based on Flow Rate
- Low Flow Rate
- Medium Flow Rate
- High Flow Rate
Based on Connectivity Technology
- Analog
- PROFIBUS
- RS-485
- ProfiNet
- Foundation Fieldbus
- EtherCAT
- EtherNet IP
- Modbus RTU
- Modbus TCP/IP
- DeviceNet
Based on End-Use Industry
- Chemicals
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Semiconductors
- Food & Beverages
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Metals & Mining
Based on Product Type
- Coriolis Mass Flow Meter
- Differential Pressure Flow Meter
- Thermal Mass Flow Meter
Based on Application
- Catalyst Research
- Gas Chromatography
- Spray & Coating Processes
- Fluid & Gas Processing and Control
- Fuel Cell
- Solar Cell
- Heat Treating
Based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
