Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid Market Key Players, Growth Analysis during 2023-2031

The "Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid Market 2023" research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales.

The global anhydrous sulphuric acid market size was US$ 11.5 billion in 2021. The global anhydrous sulphuric acid market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.87% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

PVS Chemical Solution (US)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

DowDupont (US)

Agrium Inc. (Canada)

Aurubis (Germany)

The Mosaic Company (US)

Other Prominent Players

The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region's and market participant's contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for phosphate fertilizers from the agricultural industry for high crop yielding is forecast to fuel the growth of the overall anhydrous sulphuric acid market. In addition, the decreasing number of fertile lands will benefit the global anhydrous sulphuric acid market during the study period.

Rising urbanization and skyrocketing demand for phosphate fertilizers will contribute to the growth of the anhydrous sulphuric acid market in the coming years.

The wide applications of anhydrous sulphuric acid in the automobile industry will surge the growth of the market. Anhydrous sulphuric acid is used in the manufacturing of batteries. Thus, it will benefit the market.

Stringent government regulations related to the use of anhydrous sulphuric acid may limit the growth of the market.

The rising number of investments for the manufacturing of hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, and phosphoric acid will escalate the demand for anhydrous sulphuric acid as it is one of the raw materials. Further, the rising demand for detergents will contribute to the growth of the anhydrous sulphuric acid market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for anhydrous sulphuric acid decreased significantly due to the COVID-19. Stringent government regulations directly impacted the end-user industries of anhydrous sulphuric acid, such as automotive and agriculture. In addition, the economic slowdown declined the demand for the anhydrous sulphuric acid market. Furthermore, strong disruptions in the supply chain due to import-export restrictions have been a significant challenge in the growth of the global anhydrous sulphuric acid market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the anhydrous sulphuric acid market, followed by North America. The Asia-Pacific anhydrous sulphuric acid market is forecast to grow rapidly due to the growing sulfur production in China and Japan. In addition, the rising demand for anhydrous sulphuric acid from the Philippines and Indonesia will contribute to the growth of the market. The end-user industries like agriculture and the automotive are growing rapidly in this region. As a result of this, the Asia-Pacific anhydrous sulphuric acid market will grow inevitably.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Anhydrous Sulphuric Acid market.

Market Segmentation

The global anhydrous sulphuric acid market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Application, Manufacturing Process, and Region.

Based on the raw material type, the anhydrous sulphuric acid market has been segmented into –

Pyrite Ore

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Others

Based on the application, the anhydrous sulphuric acid market has been segmented into –

Fertilizers

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Chemical Manufacturing

Metal Processing

Automotive Battery Acid

Petroleum Refining and Others

Based on the manufacturing process, the anhydrous sulphuric acid market has been segmented into –

Single Contact Process

Wet Contact Process

Lead Chamber Process

Others

Based on the region, the anhydrous sulphuric acid market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

