Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System Market 2023 Witness Widespread Expansion of Industry Growth with leading

The “Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global anti-money laundering (AML) system market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global anti-money laundering (AML) system market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

ACI Worldwide

BAE Systems

Nice Actimize

FICO

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

Experian

LexisNexis Risk Solution

Fiserv

FIS

Dixtior

TransUnion

Wolter’s Kluwer

Temenos

Nelito Systems

TCS

Workfusion

Napier

Quantaverse

Complyadvantage

Acuant

FeatureSpace

Feedzai

Finacus Solutions

CaseWare RCM

Comarch SA

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing adoption of next-generation technologies to ensure task efficiency and analyze historical data will offer ample growth opportunities for the global anti-money laundering (AML) system market.

The rising demand for strong and customized AML solutions majorly in the banking industry will offer ample growth opportunities for the global anti-money laundering (AML) system market.

High initial capital investment in AML systems may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, a growing number of online banking institutions and trending net banking and other online payment services will benefit the overall anti-money laundering (AML) system market.

Stringent government regulations to implement AML solutions are forecast to benefit the market. The USA Patriot Act, Bank Secrecy Act in the U.S., Canada’s Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering), Europe’s EU Fourth Anti-money Laundering Directive are some of the well-known acts introduced by the governments. As a result, it will benefit the global anti-money laundering (AML) system market.

Growing urban population and awareness related to online transactions will escalate the growth of the global anti-money laundering (AML) system market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The anti-money laundering system market witnessed significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the demand for online payments increased steeply. People started adopting zero-contact methods in order to prevent themselves from the virus spreading. The e-commerce segment also registered significant growth. Thus, the global anti-money laundering (AML) system market witnessed significant growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global anti-money laundering system market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the stringent government regulations mandating the implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) systems. In addition, the growing use of e-wallets and other online payment platforms is forecast to contribute to the growth of the global anti-money laundering (AML) system market. Asia-Pacific anti-money laundering (AML) system market is forecast to register considerable growth due to the growing adoption of online platforms for money transactions.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Anti-Money Laundering (AML) System market.

Market Segmentation

The global anti-money laundering (AML) system market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment, Organization, Platform, and Region.

Based on the type, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into–

Solution

Services

Based on the deployment, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into –

On-premises

Cloud

Based on the organization, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into –

SMEs

Large enterprises

Based on the end-use, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into –

Banks and Financials

Insurance Providers

Gaming & Gambling

Based on the region, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

